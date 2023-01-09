Cellulose Market size is estimated to reach US$190 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Cellulose Market size is estimated to reach US$190 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 3.1% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cellulose Market size is estimated to reach US$190 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 3.1% from 2022 to 2027. Cellulose is an organic compound which is found as insoluble dietary fibre in plants, which gives them a structural integrity. It is a polysaccharide or complex carbohydrates made up of hundreds to thousands of glucose molecules linked together to form a chain. It has mainly three derivatives namely cellulose ether, cellulose esters and microcrystalline cellulose which are used as food additives and inactive fillers of drug tablets. Cellulose has various applications like it is used in food packaging & processing, in paper manufacturing, as textile fabric, as building material, and as retaining agents in water-based paints. Hence, due to such high applicability, cellulose is used in sectors like construction, paper, textile, pharmaceuticals and paints & coatings. Factors like an increase in paper consumption, growing construction activities and growing exports of textiles are driving cellulose market growth. However, excessive consumption of cellulose can lead to health issues like stomach ache, diarrhea, constipation and bloating. Such side effects can reduce usage of cellulose as food additive, which can hamper the growth of cellulose industry in food & beverage sector.

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the cellulose industry as the region consists of major end users of cellulose such as paper, textiles, construction and food sector in major economies like China & India, which are leading producers of textiles and food items.

2. Cellulose is also used to make water-soluble adhesives and binders such as methyl cellulose and carboxymethyl cellulose which are used to make specific adhesives like wallpaper paste.

3. Microcrystalline cellulose and powdered cellulose are used as inactive fillers in drug tablets and a wide range of soluble cellulose derivatives are used as emulsifiers, thickeners and stabilizers in processed foods.

1. Cellulose Market Segment Analysis – By Grade : Technical grade held a significant share in cellulose market in 2021, with a share of over 42%. Technical grade is used in various applications such as manufacturing paper & paper products like boards, as fibre-reinforcements composites it is used in textile sector, while in construction sector it is used for making insulation and adhesives materials. The growing development in these sectors has increased their level of productivity.

2. Cellulose Market Segment Analysis – By End Use Industry : Paper sector held a significant share in cellulose market in 2021, with a share of over 19%. Cellulose which is found as insoluble dietary fibre in plants is majorly used in manufacturing paper and board products. Hence, the growing consumption of paper by end users such as print media, has increased the overall production level of paper products. For instance, according to Confederation of European Paper Industries (CEPI), in 2021, the overall production of printing and writing papers increased by 8%.

3. Cellulose Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia-Pacific held the largest share in cellulose market in 2021, with share of over 34%. Major economies like China, India, Japan and Australia consists of major end-use industries of cellulose like textile, construction and paper. The economic development of these nations has increased their industrial productivity. For instance, according to India’s Ministry of Textiles, in April-December 2021, textile sector exports increased by 14.6% as compared to April-December 2019. Also, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics, in February 2022, the number of dwellings approved in Australia rose 43.5% with private sector house approvals showing 16.5% rise.

The top 5 players in the Cellulose industry are:

1. Asahi Kasei

2. Friesland Campina

3. Honeywell International

4. Eastman Chemical Company

5. GreenFiber

