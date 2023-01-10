Joseph Paul Manley, Founder,Risk Mitigation Technologies, Discusses “Negligent Security” and "Intimate Partner Violence"

Joseph Paul Manley, Founder, Owner, Risk Mitigation Technologies www.RiskMitigationTechnologiesllc.com Board Certified Workplace Violence & Threat Specialist - - - www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com - - -

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you for joining us again today, Paul. When read with great interest on your LinkedIn Profile, (https://www.linkedin.com/in/josephpaulmanley) “As a specialist in negligent security, I consult on unsafe conditions related to third-party attacks on visitors and customers of businesses and property owners who allegedly fail to implement reasonable security measures to prevent foreseeable crimes. My 30+ years of real-life experience in law enforcement (Police Lt. Ret.), security management, physical security, university teaching, and the study of criminal behavior, provide the framework to serve you as an expert witness in litigation. Through effective communication and applying my experience, I will give you professional unbiased recommendations based solely on your needs and proven industry-accepted best practices and standards as recommended by ASIS, the International Association of Professional Security Consultants, and the International Public Safety Association where I served on its Board.”

Please tell us more about “negligent security,” your “Security Risk Assessment Process” (https://riskmitigationtechnologiesllc.com/security-risk-assessment) and the journey your clients take with you to improve their security readiness.

Joseph Paul Manley: Thanks for having me. It’s always a pleasure to be discussing these important topics with you.

Negligent security law is a subset of premises liability law, and stems from situations in which a person is injured by another person and seeks to hold liable the owner or possessor of a premises on which injury occurred. Normally, no one can be held responsible for actions of third parties. However, there are some exceptions. The injured victim (known as the plaintiff in a lawsuit) has legal standing to pursue litigation against a property owner or possessor because the law requires those entities provide reasonable security measures to protect certain individuals from foreseeable harmful acts by third parties.

Basically, had the property owner taken reasonable steps to protect lawful visitors against foreseeable risks, the attack and subsequent injury would not have occurred.

A negligent security claim could be based on anything from poor lighting, poorly trained security personnel, elevator and stairwell attacks, and injuries and deaths that have happened because of workplace violence.

Here are some examples of places in which crimes might occur and issues of negligent security could arise:

 Bars or restaurants

 Parking lots and garages

 Hotels

 Hospitals

 College campuses and dorm rooms

 Nursing homes and assisted living residences

 Malls and shopping centers

 Stadiums

 Apartment complexes

 Parks

 Government buildings

 Schools

 Gated communities

It’s worth noting that property owners don’t have to guarantee that everyone who enters the property will be safe or free of harm. What they are required to do is respond appropriately when there is a foreseeable risk.

In weighing whether a risk is foreseeable, courts will analyze where the property is located, how attractive it might be to criminals and whether there is a history of criminal behavior there. For example, owners of a nightclub where two shootings were reported in the last six months would be held to a higher standard in terms of security than a similar business in a low-crime area with no prior violent acts reported.

Similarly, a bar that serves alcohol into the early morning hours will be held to a higher standard of security than a family-style restaurant that closes at 9 p.m.

A college dorm room, for example, is legally obligated to keep the premises free from hazards and to protect the residence in their dorms by keeping the doors to the building’s locked and having guests sign in with security.

Plaintiffs need to show the property owner knew or should have known someone would be victimized on that property, either because the area was high crime or because of the nature of the establishment and the property owners still failed to take reasonable action to mitigate risk.

In many cases, a plaintiff’s legal team will need to hire an expert security consultant who will analyze evidence and testify as to whether the property owner failed to meet those expectations. That security expert witness will need to review the frequency and nature of crimes reported in the area, the kinds of security measures that were taken and whether additional action was reasonably required.

Equally important, plaintiffs need to show they were on the property lawfully. That is, they were not trespassing and were invited as a tenant, social guest, business invitee or member of the public.

Security Risk Assessments are an excellent way to evaluate your existing security program and a great first step to take prior to making security improvements.

Risk Mitigation Technologies, LLC’s Security Risk Assessments are based on industry standards and guidelines as recommended by ASIS International, the world’s largest association for security management; and conducted in a method recommended by the International Association of Professional Security Consultants, the most widely respected and recognized security consultant association in the industry.

We customize our Security Risk Assessments for each client, as we understand that each client has individual needs that are unique to their operations.

Our purpose is to collaborate with clients to build trust and provide quality services that promote professionalism, ensures fiscal responsibility, reduces the risk of crime, reduces the fear of crime, and promotes safety.

During our assessment, all aspects of your security program are examined, weaknesses are identified, and suggestions for security improvements are made. In addition, opportunities where costs can be reduced or where security operations can be made more efficient are identified.

As I mentioned, our practice is to follow industry best practices and established industry standards and guidelines, as we feel that these are proven methods and can offer the most protection for the client. This assessment process is constantly evolving, allowing us to take advantage of lessons learned from previous assessments, and to keep up with the latest security best practices.

Our Security Risk Assessment uses a structured, formal analysis process that allows us to develop a deep understanding of your business, properties, operating conditions, corporate culture, and unique security risks and threats.

While client involvement is crucial to success, we facilitate the assessment every step of the way, keeping the project on track, and making sure that all essential elements are examined.

So, what can you expect when we conduct a Security Assessment at your facility?

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: The headlines shocked us all again on November 22, 2022, "6 victims shot and killed in a Virginia Walmart" (https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/22/us/chesapeake-virginia-walmart-shooting/index.html) . What is your take-away, Paul, from this tragic situation?

Joseph Paul Manley: Although I have not analyzed the police reports or any factual analysis, I will say the Virginia Walmart shooting is another example of why we must have violence prevention training at work.

Many companies provide active shooter training. However, more focus is needed on how to prevent workplace violence, particularly how to identify and address problematic behavior.

A lot of time has been spent on trying to figure out the best way to lock bad guys out. We are heavily invested in physical security measure like metal detectors, cameras, and armed protection officers, but too often in workplace shootings, the “bad guy” already has access to the building.

When I talk to people about behavior awareness and workplace violence prevention, I am stunned how many people don’t know how to recognize warning signs, and they don’t know how to report suspicious or problematic behavior. Most people do not even feel empowered to do so for one reason or another.

The Walmart shooting is a prime example.

The reality is most people think they will never become involved in a workplace violence incident until it happens. Now more than ever, it’s important to prepare for them because they are becoming more commonplace.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Any upcoming speaking engagements we should know about?

Joseph Paul Manley: I do. I will be speaking on January 24, 2023, at the Enterprise Center on the campus of Salem State University in Salem, Massachusetts. The subject matter is Customer Service:

De-escalating Difficult Customers.

Business owners and frontline employees interact with a variety of customers and behavior. This inter-active workshop will help front line personnel with situational awareness and strategies to recognize and respond to problematic behavior. Participants will learn about body language, tone of voice and active/reflective listening to de-escalate situations and create a safer and more productive environment.

The workshop is being Co-Sponsored by Salem Main Streets, and the North Shore Alliance for Economic Development. Salem Main Streets is a coalition of Salem Massachusetts residents and business owners focused on strengthening the downtown’s economic base and working to gradually expand it by helping existing businesses become safer and stronger. The North Shore Alliance works with the business community; local, municipal, and state elected officials; economic development organizations; institutions of higher education; the regional and local Chambers of Commerce; workforce development professionals and many others on collaborative economic development issues.

As you know, I have been informing and entertaining audiences as a speaker on optimizing workplace safety and security initiatives for more than 25 years.

My stuff is relevant. Your organization needs data from legitimate sources to make superior decisions. The narratives I bring are jammed full of the information leaders need after my workshop or presentation is done. This one is no exception. I am being told that the response has been excellent. It should be a full house. To be honest, I am really looking forward to it.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you again for joining us today, Paul? Is there anything else you would like to discuss today?

Joseph Paul Manley: Yes, thank you. I want people to understand that the risk of targeted violence is substantial. Anyone or any organization can be at risk.

Recent reports of workplace violence coupled with an increase in certain violent crimes, generally means it’s time for employers to update their workplace violence prevention and mitigation plans. Have you?

Here’s something I want the audience to think about.

If You Haven’t Assessed Your Security Risks in the Past Three Years,

 Are you confident your security program is prioritizing the risks that pose the greatest threat?

 Can you state with certainty that your organization is using best security practices to control and manage your vulnerabilities?

 Will you be able to withstand the scrutiny of an OSHA investigation or properly defend against a negligent security or premises liability allegation?

Think of it this way, the assessment is an evaluation of your readiness. It is your chance to get out ahead of it, cover yourself, protect your employees, customers, invited guests and your business before something happens. It’s hard to put a price on that.

If you are interested in learning more about our services, please contact us. We would be happy to talk with you about your security needs at no cost or obligation.

REACH OUT TO ME ON LINKEDIN : https://www.linkedin.com/in/josephpaulmanley

OR OUR WEBSITE: https://riskmitigationtechnologiesllc.com/

For the complete discussion with Joseph Paul Manley, Founder, Risk Mitigation Technologies, “In The Boardroom”, many more useful security tips, and a complete overview of the Security Consulting, Services and Training (https://riskmitigationtechnologiesllc.com/services) provided please click here:

https://securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_RiskMitigationTechnologies_Joesph_Paul_Manley.html

