Enhancing Value with Professional VCT Floor Cleaning Service
When it comes to keeping the home clean and well-maintained, there are countless tasks that need to be done. One of the most important tasks is making sure that the floors are well taken care of. Whether you have carpets, hardwood, vinyl, or VCT flooring, it is important to keep them clean and well-maintained. That's why professional VCT floor cleaning services can be a great way to enhance any home.
In this article, we'll discuss what VCT floor cleaning services are, the different types of services, and how to find professional home improvement services in any area.
What are VCT Floor Cleaning Services?
VCT stands for Vinyl Composite Tile, which is a type of flooring that is often found in commercial spaces. VCT flooring is made up of vinyl tiles that are laid in a pattern to create a cohesive look. VCT flooring is often used in commercial spaces because it is durable, easy to clean, and cost-effective. But it can also be used in residential spaces as well. Many older homes in the Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley may have this type of flooring in their kitchen, dining rooms, and even some garage floors.
VCT floor cleaning services are designed to keep VCT flooring looking its best. These services involve stripping, cleaning and neutralizing, and waxing the VCT floors. This will keep the floors beautiful and protected, helping them to last longer than with standard cleaning methods.
Types of VCT Floor Cleaning Services
When it comes to VCT floor cleaning services, there are a few different types that you can choose from. These services range from minimal effort to maximum effort, and each will provide a different result. Consider what the floor requires, before making any final decisions.
The simplest cleaning service for VCT floors is a standard house cleaning service. This will typically involve vacuuming and mopping the floor with a damp or wet mop. This process is often done as part of a regular maintenance routine and cleans the surface of the floor. If there is still wax on the floor, this process will help maintain the wax layer. Be sure to avoid any harsh house cleaners, as these may damage the wax layer.
The more difficult, but rewarding procedure is what we call "Strip and Wax." This process involves specialized cleaning solutions to strip the old wax from the floor. Floor stripping requires chemicals that are best left to the professionals, and they must be neutralized after use. This is accomplished by rinsing the floor repeatedly with clean water, a pressure washer, and a neutralizing floor cleaner.
Once all of the old wax has been removed, the final step would be to apply new wax. We typically recommend a minimum of three layers of wax. This will protect the floors, and keep them looking beautiful until the next professional cleaning appointment.
Benefits of Professional VCT Floor Cleaning Services
There are many benefits to using professional VCT floor cleaning services. First and foremost, the chemicals are left to the professionals with the knowledge and tools to use them properly. Aside from this, professional VCT floor cleaning services will revitalize even the dirtiest of VCT floors, and extend their life. Of course, there's also the peace of mind of knowing that professional VCT floor cleaning services mean the floors are being cared for properly.
Additionally, professional VCT floor cleaning services can help to reduce the amount of time and effort needed to maintain VCT flooring. When the wax is clean and fresh, and the proper products are used to maintain the floors, cleaning between services will be a breeze.
How to Find Professional Home Improvement Services or Local Floor Cleaning Services
Professional VCT floor cleaning is just one aspect of many that professional home improvement services can assist with. It is also one service that most professional floor cleaning services should be familiar with. When looking for a home improvement or flooring specialist, there are a few things to keep in mind.
First, ensure the company is experienced and knowledgeable about the flooring in question. This is essential for any kind of floor from VCT flooring, concrete flooring, tile and grout, to whatever else the project might entail. Ask for references, reviews, and photographs, to get an idea of the quality of the services provided.
It's also a good idea to look for a company that offers a variety of services. Having knowledge of various floor coverings is not just a good thing, it is also a requirement for a properly licensed flooring contractor. Finding the right company to handle all of the flooring surfaces makes scheduling routine maintenance and professional cleaning even easier.
The Different Types of Floor Cleaning Services
When it comes to floor cleaning services, there are several different types and each depends on the type of floor to be cleaned. There is the standard cleaning, as previously described. This kind of cleaning includes things like vacuuming, sweeping, dry mopping, damp mopping with warm water, etc.
While these tasks may seem menial, they are essential to removing dirt and maintaining the floor. Even the most experienced professional may have trouble restoring a floor that has never been maintained. Aside from these standard chores, we've outlined a few types of professional floor cleaning services below.
Steam cleaning, or hot water extraction, is one of the most essential deep cleaning procedures. This process utilizes high pressure and steam to clean and sanitize various types of flooring including carpet, tile, upholstery, and certain area rugs. Many other floors can benefit from steam cleaning as well, like certain types of natural stone. Even concrete floor cleaning can be accomplished with steam.
Strip and wax is used primarily on VCT but can be applied to many different types of floors. For example, certain polished concrete floors, if the polish is from a wax layer, can be stripped and waxed again. Some floors, like Spanish tile, will also require this treatment. However, Spanish tile will take more time because of the delicate nature of the clay.
Polishing is another versatile procedure. Depending on the needs of the floor, this can involve grinding the floor before slowly smoothing out the finish, or applying a sealer and burnishing. Typically this process is used on natural stone like travertine, marble, or granite. This kind of process might sometimes be called stone restoration.
One last service not typically mentioned is staining. Staining can be utilized on a plethora of different floor coverings. Carpet dying, for example, can be used when bleach is spilled on carpet. Stained concrete floors are also very popular, and involve applying acid stain to the concrete before sealing and polishing.
Floor Maintenance Services
In addition to the different types of floor cleaning services, there are also floor maintenance services. Floor maintenance services are designed to take the duties of inspection and maintenance from the client and give them time for other duties. These services involve inspecting and maintaining the floors on a regular basis. This includes checking for signs of wear, replacing worn or damaged tiles, and cleaning any spills as soon as possible.
Floor maintenance services can help to prevent major damage from occurring to the floors and can help to extend the life of the flooring. Working with a company to determine the best care plan and requirements is recommended for any and all types of flooring. Apartment management companies benefit greatly from maintenance schedules for cleaning hallway carpets. Similarly, homeowners can take advantage of these benefits for any flooring surfaces from carpet and tile to cleaning concrete floors.
Conclusion
VCT floor cleaning services are a great way to enhance any home and keep the floors looking their best. This will help them look their best and last longer. There are also a variety of other floor cleaning and maintenance services that can help to keep VCT flooring, and any other flooring, looking its best.
When finding professional home improvement services or local floor cleaning services, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, it's important to ensure the company is experienced and knowledgeable about the flooring in question. Ask for references, photos, and reviews to understand the quality this company will provide.
With everything that needs to be kept in mind, sometimes the best option is to find a company that can manage some of the heavy lifting.
