Enneagram Patterns & Poetics

Book

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enneagram Patterns & Poetics
Created and Designed by Elan BenAmi, LPC

Local Enneagram Professional, Elan BenAmi presents and reads selections from Enneagram Patterns & Poetics, published January 2023. Enneagram Patterns & Poetics dives deep into the Enneagram System of Personality via poetry, imagery and contemplative writing.

Elan BenAmi brings with him a decade of working as a therapist in private practice. He is also the Clinical Director of the Affordable Counseling Program at People House in Denver, CO. This book is written from that angle of working in close, healing relationships. The style is unique in that it mixes subtle poetry with the nuts and bolts of understanding personality.

Elan is the creator of EnneaApp, the most downloaded and used Enneagram app on the market. Elan has been teaching the Enneagram since 2014. In addition to in-person Enneagram workshops, Elan also facilitates live webinars and panelist-style interviews, done in the “narrative tradition” of learning and understanding the Enneagram.

For more information about Elan’s book, to inquire about a review copy, or to schedule an interview, please call 720-722-0565 or email contact@enneagrampoetics.com.

Elan BenAmi
Hearthstone Counseling Inc
contact@enneagrampoetics.com

Enneagram Patterns & Poetics

