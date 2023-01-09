Korea Robot Cleaner Market is Predicted to Expand at a rate of 12.2% by 2026 | IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing demand for robot cleaner in hospitals is set to be one of the major factors analyzed to drive the Korea Robot Cleaner Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Korea Robot Cleaner Market is expected to reach US$902.2 million after growing at an estimated CAGR of 12.2% during 2021-2026. The demand for Robot cleaners is expanding among various sectors such as commercial and industrial to deliver quick mopping and sweeping and is set to be the major driver for the growth of the Korea Robot Cleaner Market over the forecast period 2021-2026. Additionally, the adoption of UV Robot Cleaner increased among hospital and medical centers during the pandemic situation to disinfect surfaces quickly as well as reduce human contact which accelerate the market growth scope for Robot Cleaner companies with improved robotic mapping. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Korea Robot Cleaner Market highlights the following areas –

• Floor Cleaning Robots are anticipated to grow with a CAGR of around 9.5% in the Korea Robot Cleaner Market during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to adoption in residential applications.

• Commercial segment is analyzed to witness the fastest growth in the Korea Robot Cleaner market during 2021-2026, owing to shrinking workforce.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Product Type - Floor-cleaning robot held the highest share of 32.2% in the Korea Robot Cleaner market in 2020. The adoption of floor robot cleaners increases in residential and public places such as airports, malls, theatres, IT companies to perform functions such as floor mopping as well as floor sweeping.

• By Applications -Based on applications segmentation, Commercial sector held the highest Korea Robot Cleaner Market share of around 39.7% in 2020. Robot Cleaners are considered to be the future of commercial cleaning industry owing to adoption of cleaning automation. There is an increase in demand for Robot cleaners among commercial places such as airports, hospitals, shopping malls and corporate companies due to the outbreak of Covid19.

• By Geography - APAC region dominated the global Korea Robot Cleaner market with a share of 37% in 2021, attributed to the growing utilization of Korea Robot Cleaner in electric vehicles for EV charging, increasing adoption of GaN power ICs in various consumer electronic devices and so on.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 10 players in the Korea Robot Cleaner Industry are -

1. iRobot

2. LG Corporation

3. Samsung Group

4. Yujin Robot

5. ECOVACS

6. Electroflux

7. Hanool Robotics

8. Maytronics

9. Moneul

10. Neato Robotics

