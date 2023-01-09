Class D Audio Amplifier Market to Grow at a CAGR: 8.8% By 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Class D Audio Amplifier Market is expected to reach US$4.5 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 8.8% during 2022-2027. A class-D amplifier is an electronic amplifier using Integrated circuits (ICs), transistors, usually metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFETs) which operate as electronic switch. This works by shifting the sample frequency of sound signals at which devices operate up to extremely high frequencies using pulse-width modulation. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

• The Smartphone segment held the largest share in the class d audio amplifier market segmented by devices, in 2021. This is owing to the growing demand of Smartphone, and class d audio amplifier provides amplified audio effects and saves circuit board space and cost, and extends battery life in portable systems.

• The consumer electronics segment held the largest share in class d audio amplifier market by end user, in 2021. This is attributed to rise in demand of wireless audio systems and increasing in research and development in technologies in consumer equipment.

• APAC (Asia Pacific) market held the largest market share of 30%, in 2021. This is due to increasing research and launch of advanced products in advanced home theatre systems and vehicle infotainment equipment.

• By Devices - The Class D Audio Amplifier Market by devices has been segmented into smartphone, television, home theatre systems, desktops, laptops, tablets and others. The smartphone segment held the largest share of around 45%, in 2021 This is owing to the increasing demand of smartphones with advanced audio features and it provides mobility and multifunctional applications.

• By End User - The Class D Audio Amplifier Market by end user has been segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, public spaces and others. The consumer electronics segment held the largest share of 40%, in 2021.

• By Geography - The Class D Audio Amplifier Market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America, and the rest of the world (RoW). APAC held the largest Class D Audio Amplifier Market share with 30% of total market size.

1. Texas Instruments

2. Qualcomm

3. STMicroelectronics

4. Cirrus Logic Analog Devices

5. NXP Semiconductors

