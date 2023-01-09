Jowhar Franklin Gains Division 1 Offers

Submit Release
RIVER RIDGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jowhar Franklin is a class of 2024 DT that attends John Curts in New Orleans,Louisiana. Jowhar finished his junior season with 29 tackles,4 tackles for loss,2 forced fumbles and 2 sacks. To start the new year off Jowhar has gained offer's from Georgia Tech,Famu,and Uconn. Jowhar also is a 2022 LHSAA football state champion. Jowhar plans on winning back to back championships. Jowhar has spring and summer visits set witch schools such as Miami,Clemson,Georgia, and LSU

