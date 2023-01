Jowhar Franklin Gains Division 1 Offers

Jowhar Franklin before game Jowhar after state championship Jowhar being focused!

Jowhar Franklin has offers from Georgia Tech,Famu,Uconn.

RIVER RIDGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jowhar Franklin is a class of 2024 DT that attends John Curts in New Orleans,Louisiana. Jowhar finished his junior season with 29 tackles,4 tackles for loss,2 forced fumbles and 2 sacks. To start the new year off Jowhar has gained offer's from Georgia Tech ,Famu,and Uconn. Jowhar also is a 2022 LHSAA football state champion. Jowhar plans on winning back to back championships. Jowhar has spring and summer visits set witch schools such as Miami,Clemson,Georgia, and LSU