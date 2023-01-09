Jose Eshkenazi Smeke: How Fortnite Ads Work and How To Become A Bigger Brand Through Video Game Advertising
How video game advertising works has changed drastically over the last few years. With Fortnite’s rise as the biggest game in the world, brands have taken note and begun using video games to target specific audiences with their advertising. Advertisers that use video games to reach millennials are often referred to as “digital native” advertisers because they grew up with digital marketing from birth. It's no wonder why so many big brands are making this shift – more than 80% of gaming adults say they would be interested in seeing a brand advertise within a game. Although there are some notable exceptions, most gaming content is being consumed by millennials, making it an ideal demographic for advertisers.
What drives consumers to play video games?
Video games are a $108 billion industry, and they have their share of avid consumers. Playing games triggers a variety of psychological and physiological responses. People use video games to increase focus, improve memory, decrease tension, and relieve stress. They can also develop skills like problem solving, critical thinking, cooperation, and creativity.
Fortnite ad formats and strategies
With Fortnite’s rise in popularity, brands have taken notice and begun using video games to target specific audiences with their advertising. Gaming is perfect for this type of advertising because it taps into the emotions of the audience. Large brands with massive budgets can’t afford to spend money trying to reach the elusive “gamer audience” who may or may not even care about the product. Gamers are already interested in the product and are more likely to be receptive to an ad because they already use the product or service. Gamers are an audience that is highly receptive to branded content. As the popularity of Fortnite surges, it is likely that this trend will continue.
The importance of brand awareness for gaming advertisers
Gaming audiences are very much aware of brands that advertise in video games. But this does not mean that they’re necessarily interested in the brand. Gaming is a very personal medium that often involves a sense of community, so if a gamer isn’t feeling a brand, it doesn’t matter if a big brand is advertising in the game. The key for gaming advertisers is to create content that appeals to the gaming community on a personal level so that the ad content resonates with the audience.
How Fortnite ads work and how you can be a part of it too
Let’s start by taking a look at some of the ways that brands advertise and engage with the Fortnite community. At a high level, these are the ways that brands advertise in Fortnite: - Brands create and run their own in-game ads - Brands sponsor individual players and content creators - Brands create branded events and live experiences - Brands sponsor in-game items and rewards - Brands run ads in pre-game content - Brands run ads in between matches When it comes to running ads, brands can use both in-game ads and pre-game ads. In-game ads allow brands to place ads within the game world, so the ads are actually part of the environment. This can help to promote a brand in a much more immersive way compared to static ads. Pre-game ads, on the other hand, appear as part of the Fortnite experience before a match starts.
"These ads are meant for a much shorter timeframe and aren’t as likely to resonate with the audience as other forms of advertising" says the expert Jose Eshkenazi Smeke.
Wrapping up: Should you advertise in video games?
Advertising in video games has become a very popular way for brands to reach a specific audience. The benefits of advertising in video games include the following: - Enough ads are played so that the ads are likely to be seen, but not so many that they’re annoying - Ads are meant to be seen only by those who want to see them - Advertisers can target their ads to the gaming audience, so they aren’t wasting money trying to reach anyone who doesn’t care about their product - Gamers are a large and engaged audience that is receptive to brand advertising With the rise in popularity of Fortnite and other games, it’s clear that video game advertising is here to stay. Brands that want to reach this audience will need to adapt their marketing strategies to account for this new trend.
Examples of brand advertising in Fortnite: Bootstrapped by Ninja, Shut Up & Dance, and Out of the Park
Ninja shows how it spots opportunity in the game space and creates content that appeals to the gaming community. Ninja’s Bootstrapped campaign is a great example of this. The brand created a dramatic story about a game developer who was murdered before his big game launch. The content was inspired by events in the game and had the impact of a TV commercial. Shut Up & Dance is a great example of how a brand leverages content from a fan-created event. While events like these are usually a fun way to sharpen one’s Fortnite skills, they can also be used to promote the brand. Out of the Park is a great example of a brand leveraging its Fortnite-inspired content and events to build brand awareness. The brand used the game to create a story arc that is similar to a TV commercial. In their campaign, the brand highlights key points from the game story arc and uses these to drive brand awareness.
