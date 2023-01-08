Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY - Government of Canada to hold a press conference and technical briefing on the Future Fighter Capability Project

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Defence Minister Anita Anand will hold a press conference to update Canadians on the Future Fighter Capability Project. This announcement will be preceded by an embargoed technical briefing, not for attribution, with senior officials from Public Services and Procurement Canada, National Defence, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada as well as the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Technical briefing for media (under embargo until 10:00 a.m.)
Date: Monday, January 9, 2023
Time: 9:00 a.m. EST

The media technical briefing will be held by teleconference only. Media who wish to participate can dial-in by using the numbers below. Media are encouraged to dial-in 15 minutes before the start of the technical briefing.

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003
Participant passcode: 1810118#

A supporting information document will be available to the media after the start of the technical briefing. To obtain a copy, please contact PSPC Media Relations at media@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca.

Press Conference by the Minister of National Defence
Date: Monday, January 9, 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m. EST
Location: The press conference will be virtual only.

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, will make an announcement regarding the Future Fighter Capability Project on behalf of the Departments of National Defence, Public Services and Procurement, and Innovation, Science and Economic Development. Details for this virtual press conference will be made available via the Parliamentary Press Gallery.

Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

