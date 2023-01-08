The 2023 MGM Macao International Regatta successfully concluded

MACAU, January 8 - The 2023 MGM Macao International Regatta, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Ursa Major Sailing Event Management, co-organized by the Marine and Water Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Macau Sailing Association, supported by Zhuhai Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau and title-sponsored by MGM, officially concluded today. After four days of thrilling sailing races, Big Boys Sailing Team, Zhongshan Sailing Team and LC Sailing Team were crowned overall champions in the Macao Cup International Regatta (Beneteau First 40.7 unified design group), the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta (IRC group) and the International Catamaran Invitational (Hobie 16 unified design group), respectively.

The participating boats took part in a fleet parade this morning, starting from the Macau Fisherman's Wharf, passed through Macao Science Center, Kun Iam Ecumenical Center and Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, and returned at Macao Tower. The organizers have also arranged various ancillary activities to elevate the atmosphere of the event, including spectating activity, photography competition, sailing boat demonstration and Sailing Fun Day, to allow residents and tourists to deepen their understanding of sailing sport and to promote marine sports in Macao.

The final race round was contested in the Macao Cup International Regatta and the Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta today. ExeQute Racing made a commanding start and maintained the lead until the finish line, followed by WanBooFish Sailing Team and SJTU Storm Riders Pan-Pacific Chuancheng Team. Big Boys Sailing Team won the overall champions title, while the late surge by ExeQute Racing propelled them to second place overall. Blue Water rounded off the top three.

In the Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta, Zhongshan Sailing Team won the final race from Odyssey of the Sea Club and ZiYu Sailing Team to secure this year’s overall title in a dominant fashion. Guangzhou Nansha Sailing Team and Odyssey of the Sea Club finished in second and third place overall, respectively.

Three rounds of races were held today in the International Catamaran Invitational. Wan Ning Meng Zhi Team finished the campaign strongly by winning the first and third rounds plus today’s daily award. LC Sailing Team’s win in today’s second race secured the overall champions title over Windseekers and Cat Fever.

The organizers held a prize giving ceremony after the conclusion of today’s races. Guests in attendance included Ao Ieong U, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Ma Man Wai, President of the Ursa Major Sailing Event Management; Kenneth Feng, President, Chief Strategic and Financial Officer of MGM; Allen Lau and Christine Lam, Vice Presidents of the Sports Bureau; Wong Man Tou, Head of Maritime Activities Department of the Marine and Water Bureau; Brian Sou, Chairman of Macau Sailing Association; Irene Wong, Vice President of Public and Community Relations of MGM; Zhou Liang, Principle Race Officer; members of the Sports Committee along with other guests.

For details and results, please visit the official website www.macaoregatta.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.