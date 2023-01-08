Prescribed Burns - Are Not The Silver Bullet Suggested For Wildfires

Some people and NGOs prefer to burn the landscape as 'fire prevention' an oxymoron, verses reestablishing the native species herbivory that keeps grass and brush fuels managed year round

Wild horses are symbiotic to forests. The photo shows a family of wild horses that is reducing wildfire fuels on the forest floor. Reduced wildfire fuels results in less heat produced during a wildfire.

The seeds of native grasses and plants in horse droppings have germinated as part of the symbitoic relationship between wild horses and the grasses and plants that nourish the horses

Horse droppings near a Juniper tree used by wild horses for shelter has survived a castrophic wildfire. The horses removed fuel under the tree and scratched-off the low limbs (aka: fire-ladders) making the tree fire-resistant