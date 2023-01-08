Leadership Changes Announced for Bolsa Chica Conservancy
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, January 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Directors of the Bolsa Chica Conservancy (BCC) has announced the appointment of Carissa Macias as Executive Director, effective December 12, 2022.
As Executive Director, Carissa Macias will be responsible for all aspects of the Conservancy’s operations including programs, fiscal management, and staff development. She will be focusing on initiating fundraising programs aimed at expanding the Conservancy’s education, interpretive and habitat restoration programs, preparinging the organization for growth that addresses expanding demand for its programs that serve students in disadvantaged communities throughout southern California.
Chairman of the Board Weikko Wirta stated “the Board is excited to welcome Carissa, whose education, work experience, and enthusiasm for coastal ecosystems foretells dynamic and bright leadership that will serve well the mission of the Conservancy."
Wirta also announced the retirement of Patrick Brenden, who has served as the Conservancy’s Chief Executive Officer since 2019. Brenden will remain involved over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth leadership transition.
Wirta stated “the Board appreciates and applauds the work of Patrick Brenden as its CEO since 2019, overcoming difficult pandemic conditions while leading the total renovation of the Interpretive Center at the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve and positioning the organization well for future growth.”
ABOUT THE BOLSA CHICA CONSERVANCY
The Bolsa Chica Conservancy, a leader for habitat restoration and interpretive programs in the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve, is a private nonprofit, nonpolitical organization located in Huntington Beach, California. Established in 1990 to promote education and public awareness, restoration and preservation of the Bolsa Chica Wetlands, the Conservancy’s principal mission is to inspire all generations through community involvement, leadership and hands-on science-based education on coastal resources, watersheds and wetland science.
Patrick W Brenden
As Executive Director, Carissa Macias will be responsible for all aspects of the Conservancy’s operations including programs, fiscal management, and staff development. She will be focusing on initiating fundraising programs aimed at expanding the Conservancy’s education, interpretive and habitat restoration programs, preparinging the organization for growth that addresses expanding demand for its programs that serve students in disadvantaged communities throughout southern California.
Chairman of the Board Weikko Wirta stated “the Board is excited to welcome Carissa, whose education, work experience, and enthusiasm for coastal ecosystems foretells dynamic and bright leadership that will serve well the mission of the Conservancy."
Wirta also announced the retirement of Patrick Brenden, who has served as the Conservancy’s Chief Executive Officer since 2019. Brenden will remain involved over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth leadership transition.
Wirta stated “the Board appreciates and applauds the work of Patrick Brenden as its CEO since 2019, overcoming difficult pandemic conditions while leading the total renovation of the Interpretive Center at the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve and positioning the organization well for future growth.”
ABOUT THE BOLSA CHICA CONSERVANCY
The Bolsa Chica Conservancy, a leader for habitat restoration and interpretive programs in the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve, is a private nonprofit, nonpolitical organization located in Huntington Beach, California. Established in 1990 to promote education and public awareness, restoration and preservation of the Bolsa Chica Wetlands, the Conservancy’s principal mission is to inspire all generations through community involvement, leadership and hands-on science-based education on coastal resources, watersheds and wetland science.
Patrick W Brenden
Bolsa Chica Conservancy
+1 714-846-1114
patrickb@bolsachica.org