TODAY: In Sacramento County, Governor Newsom and State Officials to Provide Update on Winter Storms

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Later today, Governor Gavin Newsom and state, local and federal officials will provide updates on the ongoing severe winter storms impacting California. The Governor will highlight flood preparations and discuss statewide efforts around flood safety.

WHEN: Sunday, January 8, 2023 at approximately 1:00 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: Governor’s YouTube page (tentative depending on weather conditions)

This event will also tentatively be available to TV stations on the TVu Grid as “CA_Governor_Pack” and on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.” (Depending on internet service availability)

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Sunday, January 8 at 11:30 a.m.

