Anti Aging Bed Covers and Sheets Showcasing Earthing Grounding Technology for Home Use
The Anti Aging Bed Cover is a new stretchable bed sheet that provides FAR infrared, earthing and grounding benefits.
The science of earthing and grounding is now starting to help people understand the importance of making contact with the earth. As this knowledge evolves so to do the products offered to the public.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As many Americans look for technology for improved health and wellness many people are starting to understand the benefits of earthing and grounding. As featured in "The Earthing Movie", there are a host of benefits that come with the earthing - grounding technology. "Earthing and grounding" is basically defined as "making contact with the earth". This earthing and grounding brings electrons into the body and thus helps to neutralize free radical cells. It is a build up of free radical cells in the body which are found to be a source of inflammation in the body and thus a root cause of many inflammatory health conditions like arthritis, stiffness, soreness and swelling. The Anti Aging Bed cover is basically a bed sheet that plugs into a grounding outlet and brings this earth energy into the fabric and uses silver thread as the conductive material to help spread this energy through out the entire bed cover.
— Sean Callahan
The benefits of earthing and grounding also have shown to assist in reduced recovery times for injuries and improved sleep. According to scientific studies
this process of receiving electrons into the body enhances the bodies ability to respond to injury and increases the bodies ability to recover. This in turn also reduces swelling and inflammation in the body.
The basic premise of the Anti Aging bed Covers and other earthing, grounding technology is that humans are electrical creatures with body functions being performed are electrical and the earth is a large battery that brings that energy into the body. With the onset of rubber souled shoes the direct connection to that energy source has been lost and thus has led to an increase in health issues. The goal with earthing grounding matts, pads and other products is a way for people to get that direct energy connection with the earth back and incorporate grounding back into their daily lifestyle. The Anti Aging Bed Cover has become popular because it allows people to ground while sleeping and thus not take time out of a busy day.
In addition to providing the earthing and grounding technology the Anti Aging Bed Covers also provide FAR infrared technology. This patented technology includes a mixture of Tourmaline, Amethyst and other crystals that when touched with body heat release FAR infrared light. Far infrared light is now also becoming very popular with many health spa's and wellness centers offering Far Infrared Sauna's for members and clients. The ability to provide Far Infrared technology while sleeping makes is easier to incorporate this technology in a consistent way simply by just going to bed and sleeping. The Anti Aging Bed Cover is one of the only products that provides earthing and Far Infrared technology in one product.
As more and more health and wellness technology makes its way into the mainstream so to does the knowledge and information including published documented studies to help educate consumers on how this technology works and interacts with the body. "We are seeing a large number of people purchasing the earthing grounding technology for helping with improved sleep and reducing inflammation in the body", said USA Med Bed product specialist Sean Callahan. With movies like "The Earthing Movie" showcasing the science and importance of the earthing grounding concepts people are now being able to realize the importance of making contact with the earth or finding products to assist with that. The Anti Aging Bed Covers are our number one selling product and continue to become popular for that reason." he concluded. Other products include earthing grounding pillows, pillow cases, earthing grounding towels and other related products.
For more information on the benefits of earthing and grounding and the effects of grounding (earthing) on inflammation, the immune response, wound healing, and prevention and treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases see the link below from the National Library of Medicine.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4378297/
For more information on earthing and grounding products including the Anti Aging Bed Cover and earthing grounding sheets contact USA Med Bed, LLC at 858-652-1259 or at https://usamedbed.com/antiaging-bed-covers/
