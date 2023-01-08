Enhance Integrated Framework helps Solomon Islands meet export standards

The Enhance Integrated Framework (EIF) Project implemented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MFAET) has provided a lot of positive impacts on the export sector to ensuring it meets international standards.

The project is supported by the World Trade Organization (WTO) and focuses on Enhancing Capacity for Agriculture Trade (ECAT). It is implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL).

It is aimed at strengthening the capacity of our National Public Health Laboratory to ensure it meets international accreditation and to support agriculture, in particular, local farmers to increase productivity.

As the project is expected to end around mid-2023, a number of agriculture organizations have benefited from funding such as Varivao holdings, SAPE farm on Guadalcanal, Goshen on Malaita as well as PZTR on Temotu province.

Apart from these, support was also provided to build a new National Public Health Laboratory Office complex. Farmers on Isabel, Temotu, Malaita and Guadalcanal provinces were also assisted on trainings.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele recently informed Parliament of the positive outcomes from this project with Varivao Holdings Ltd having exported some 59 tonnes of cassava to Australia and New Zealand over the last two years and targeting ten containers in 2023.

The project has also provided Sape Farm an equipment to add value to and process cassava. The equipment has just arrived and is undergoing custom’s clearance.

In 2022, through the support provided by EIF and the government of the People’s Republic of China, seven tractors were handed over to assist the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and local farmers.

Minister Manele thanked the government and the people of PRC and WTO under the EIF project for their kind assistance and support in providing the tractors.

Hardworking taro farmers on Malaita Province will be assisted with a taro packhouse on Adiliua which will be handed over this year.

“Going into 2023, we will be handing over a taro Packhouse in Adliua, Malaita to MAL. This is to assist hard-working farmers with their taro produce.

The Project will next be hosting a gathering of MAL Extension officers to keep working with the farmers and connect them to the mainstream economy building on the momentum created by the EIF project.

—-MFAET PRESS RELEASE