Quebec-Based B2B Sales Optimization Company, DataSun Marketing Inc., Announces the Market Launch of Its New Product, Increasify

Quebec City, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2023) - DataSun Marketing Inc. to launch its new sale-boosting product, Increasify. Founder Bo-Soleil Morin says, "At the confluence of business and technology lies the brilliance. We have combined our business goal of increasing sales with modern, cutting-edge technology, and designed an algorithm that will give our clients results like they've never seen before. We aim to enthrall, not just fulfill."

Features of the algorithm include: prospecting based on pains, finding the right information, sales and marketing connectedness, pipeline acceleration, segmentation, cold outreach, omnichanel connectedness all throughout personalized buyer's journey per client profile. The algorithm is based on the success of their email marketing services.

DataSun claims that Increasify can increase the percentage of leads generated through marketing that make it to the end of the marketing and sales funnels, from 0.75% to 10% and can speed up deal closures by up to 52%. "It not only helps with generating new deals but also with data. It's ability to find hidden contact data based on intent, social media, news, fundings and signals has been extremely helpful for our efforts," says a DataSun spokesperson.

"DataSun exists to relieve the pain points of businesses. With Increasify, we reinvent age-old, proven prospecting and marketing methods with the addition of sophisticated technology to create unique ways of achieving more success within lesser time," says Bo-Soleil Morin.

About DataSun: DataSun Marketing Inc. is a B2B Outbound Sales Agency headquartered in Quebec, Canada with offices in Vancouver, Canada. It drives the sales growth of its clients by leveraging automation along email marketing.

