Strong performance all round on third day of 2023 MGM Macao International Regatta

MACAU, January 8 - Participating teams entered the third day of the 2023 MGM Macao International Regatta striving for strong performance. Blue Water, Zhongshan Sailing Team and LC Sailing Team won the third daily award of the Macao Cup International Regatta (Beneteau First 40.7 unified design group), the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta (IRC group) and the International Catamaran Invitational (Hobie 16 unified design group), respectively. All teams will continue to show their best tomorrow to fight for the overall champions title.

Two rounds of races were contested in the Macao Cup International Regatta and the Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta today. Big Boys Sailing Team, Blue Water, ExeQute Racing and SailingIn were involved in a tight contest. The daily top three teams are Blue Water, Big Boys Sailing Team and SailingIn. Big Boys Sailing Team lead the overall standing, followed by Blue Water and ExeQute Racing.

In the Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta, Zhongshan Sailing Team continued the good form to come out daily winners and retake the overall lead from Guangzhou Nansha Sailing Team, after the latter retired in the second race today. Odyssey of the Sea Club jumped to third place overall after winning daily second place. CADDX-FPV are the daily third-place team.

Four rounds of races were held today in the International Catamaran Invitational. The first two rounds were a fight amongst daily top three teams LC Sailing Team, Windseekers and Whale Team. Meanwhile, Wavelets put up a strong show with a third-place finish in the third round and a first-place finish in the fourth round. In the overall standing, LC Sailing Team seize the lead from Cat Fever, with Windseekers completing the top three.

The opening ceremony of the ‘2023 MGM Macao International Regatta – Sailing Fun Day’ was held at Vista of MGM Macau this morning, and the Fun Day will continue tomorrow from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm. Game booths, workshops and interactive performances are on offer, and admission is free.

For more detailsof the event, please visit the official website www.macaoregatta.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.