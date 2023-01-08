Debbie L. Hepner's "Savanah Banana Caring for Others" Shows the True Meaning of Kindness and Sympathy

The book “Savanah Banana Caring for Others” by Debbie L. Hepner was last displayed at New York Library Association (NYLA) 2022 Annual Conference & Trade Show, recently held at Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, New York, on November 3-4, 2022.

“Savanah Banana Caring for Others” centers around a sweet little girl named Savanah and her adventure in the children's hospital. As soon as she arrives, Savanah never hesitates in showing kind gestures to everyone around her by letting them ride her Bananamobile and giving them special gifts and comforting messages.

She encourages children with a broken arm, broken leg, and broken back. These children are not feeling well because of their injuries and health conditions, but through Savanah's thoughtfulness, she is able to bring smile and joy to these children.

This is the kind of book that every child should read to learn how to be kind to everyone. The world needs more kind people. If goodness continues to reign, surely, the world will immediately become a better place.

The author has nicely demonstrated how one can help others feel better and how simple things can have a huge impact. The cute illustrations of interactions between Savanah and the other children bring a comforting feeling to the readers.

This book received the Independent Press Award for Favorite Picture Book and the Mom's Choice Award in 2022.

Ride along the adventure of Savanah by ordering a copy of Debbie L. Hepner's “Savanah Banana Caring for Others” on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Author | Debbie L. Hepner

Published Date | November 14, 2021

Publisher | Ingram

Genre | Children's Picture Book

Author Bio

With a Master's degree in education, author Debbie L. Hepner taught in the Davis School District in Utah for 30 years. Now retired from teaching, she writes children's stories. Some of her stories are inspired by experiences with her grandchildren and former students. As she continues to write, adding to her collection of picture books, she hopes to write chapter books someday.

Besides writing, she likes to travel, go on long walks, ride her bike, and go to the gym.

