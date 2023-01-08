Your Online Publicist Shares a Helpful Guide for Sending Children to Sleep

Your Online Publicist collaborates with Samantha J. Chrismas in her book “Land of Sweet Dreams,” where she shares helpful guides on getting your children to sleep.

Your Online Publicist is a global publishing house. Working with a variety of authors is one of the company's goals to give their books the respect they deserve. They are working with Samantha J. Chrismas on her masterpiece, “Land of Sweet Dreams,” to have her name and book gain widespread recognition.

Samantha Chrismas' “Land of Sweet Dreams” is a book based on the author's real-life experience as a mother who struggled to put her children to sleep. The creative way in which Samantha used the sweet things children love to get her children to sleep can be used by other parents too.

“Land of Sweet Dreams” assists parents in bonding and engaging their children while getting them to sleep. This book can inspire parents to come up with their own imaginative ways to get their little ones to fall asleep.

The goal of this book is to make bedtime pleasant and inviting for children, parents, and whoever has the task of getting their little ones to sleep.

Want to drift off into a “Land of Sweet Dreams?” Get your very own copy of this book, and Float into the bliss.

Buy the book at: https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/land-of-sweet-dreams-by-samantha-j-chrismas/

“Land of Sweet Dreams”

Author: Samantha Chrismas

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Published Date: March 2022

About the Author

Samantha J. Chrismas is the mother of two awesome little 4 and 5 year old boys. Working as the Assistant Director of Social Work at a Brooklyn Hospital, full-time she was confronted with the challenge of balancing motherhood and work. Like some mothers, she was faced with frequent bedtime protests. For a while, she struggled to find a solution to get her sons to sleep. After a few unsuccessful approaches, she successfully thought of a creative, kid friendly, imaginative way to help her sons drift off to sleep. She has offered to share this deliciously fun approach in print via “Land of Sweet Dreams.”

