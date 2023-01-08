Submit Release
Malouf Abraham's "Dr. Abraham's Happy Little Stories" Brings Family Together

Food, memories, and quality time spent with family members are essential to family traditions. A book may be an excellent tool for bridging generations and bringing family members together for a shared experience. Reading books like Malouf Abraham's “Dr. Abraham's Happy Little Stories” together is a fun way for parents and kids to grow stronger as a family. With its exciting tales, the book can help parents foster a love for reading in children.

In “Dr. Abraham's Happy Little Stories,” readers can find fantastical tales about devoted families and courageous kids. The book has four imaginative interludes featuring well-rounded characters like Hazel Larue and Harold, parents renowned for their hilarious stories, and their intelligent children Donny Leroy and Peggy Sue. As readers venture into the crazy exploits of parents and kids, they will embrace the wonders of creativity and imagination. Abraham's book also includes the adventures of Harry, Howard Hudson Holt Jr., who befriends a snake.

According to Malouf Abraham, as soon as newborns are born, they begin accumulating information. The stories kids hear help mold their personalities because they have empty shelves they can fill with new information. The more interested children are, the better, as curious children grow into remarkable people who think creatively, ingeniously, and artistically and make the most of life. Such notions inspired Abraham to write stories that develop children's imagination, encouraging them to create their tales.

“Dr. Abraham's Happy Little Stories” by Malouf Abraham is an excellent book for parents who would love to connect with their children who want to nurture a shared appreciation of literature. Interested readers may grab a copy of the lighthearted book on Amazon.

“Dr. Abraham's Happy Little Stories”
Author | Malouf Abraham
Genre | Children's Books
Publisher | iUniverse
Published date | August 25, 2017

Author
Dr. Malouf Abraham was born in Canadian, Texas, on March 29, 1939. His grandparents came from Kentucky, but his father's side originated from Lebanon. Dr. Abraham owns The Citadelle Art Museum in Canadian, Texas. He has vast medical practice experience and served as a doctor in a military hospital during the Vietnam war in 1956. He married Therese in 1963 and has three children named Eddie, Salem, and Jason.

