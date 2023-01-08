"Memories of a Jewish Girl From Brooklyn" by Helene Oelerich Will Be Displayed at the 2023 LibLearnX (Formerly the American Library Association Midwinter Conference) Book Exhibit

Author Helene Meisner Oelerich describes living a comfortable life filled with special times spent with people who are sincere and upbeat. She recalls how they frequently visited her paternal grandparents on Sundays, which was very dissimilar from her mother's parents, who were loving and caring immigrants from Russia. The parents of her dad were nicer but also more formal. They were in charge of Meisner's Wallpaper & Paint, a sizable wallpaper and paint company in Brooklyn. Grandma would read the New York Times at the dining room table. She managed the entire family business and was self-taught. They lived in a two-story house. She recalls the huge dining room and the wooden table where she discovered a shiny, black-lacquered dish containing white pistachio nuts. She is also a restaurant critic, having written numerous restaurant reviews for local newspapers.

As a teacher, Helene believes the idea that everyone, regardless of color or gender, has an equal opportunity to acquire and impart knowledge. Learn more about her committed dedication to her students in the book. In addition to being a gifted writer, photographer, traveler, and reader, Helene Meisner Oelerich is also. Memories of a Jewish Girl from Brooklyn" is a charming portrayal of the author's connections and life experiences that shaped her into the person she is today.

This is undoubtedly a no holds barred autobiography with a sophisticated blend of honesty, humor, and sincere sincerity, from her lovely memories of her youth to sensually amazing experiences. Her writing style is undoubtedly very intriguing and interesting for readers.

Discover her inspirational path as a Jewish teacher from Brooklyn.

Helene Meisner Oelerich's “Memories of a Jewish Girl from Brooklyn” will be on display at the 2023 LibLearnX. (Formerly the American Library Association Midwinter Conference).

Show Date: Jan 27 - Jan 30, 2023

Location: New Orleans, LA

You can purchase a copy at https://www.memoriesofateacher.com/, and it is also available at https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/memories-of-a-jewish-girl-from-brooklyn-by-helene-meisner-oelerich/.

Memories of a Jewish Girl from Brooklyn

Author: Helene Meisner Oelerich

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Published Date: December 2020

Genre: Autobiography, Legend of a girl growing up in Brooklyn.

Target Audience: Students, teachers, adults, everyone.

About the Author

Helene Meisner Oelerich is a writer, teacher, photographer, reviewer of restaurants, traveler, and loves to read. Known as “Dining Diva,” she writes reviews for magazines and newspapers. She is a mom, wife, and friend. She is an animal lover and volunteers to walk dogs for people who are ill. She has a BA from Brooklyn College, an MA from Queens College, plus 50 credits toward PhD.

She loves dining out, theatre, and all of NYC. She lived in the Kensington area of Brooklyn and now resides in Beechurst, Queens.

Teacher of the year, Ms. Pinup in Erasmus, Best Dressed in J.H.S.

