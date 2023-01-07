Submit Release
News Search

There were 333 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,543 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass into an Occupied Dwelling / Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B4000170

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On January 7, 2023, at approximately 1148 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whipple Hollow Road, Pittsford, Vermont           

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass (felony), Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: JoAnne Davis

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 7, 2023, at approximately 1148 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a theft complaint on Whipple Hollow Road, in the Town of Pittsford, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined JoAnne Davis was unlawfully trespassing into an occupied dwelling that she had no right to. Additionally, Davis was in violation of court ordered conditions of release to not be at the residence.

Davis was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. A judicial officer was contacted, and new conditions of release were imposed to include a court date of January 9, 2023, at 12:30 PM.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  1/9/2023, at 12:30 PM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass into an Occupied Dwelling / Violation of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.