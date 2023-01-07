Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass into an Occupied Dwelling / Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4000170

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On January 7, 2023, at approximately 1148 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whipple Hollow Road, Pittsford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass (felony), Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: JoAnne Davis

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 7, 2023, at approximately 1148 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a theft complaint on Whipple Hollow Road, in the Town of Pittsford, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined JoAnne Davis was unlawfully trespassing into an occupied dwelling that she had no right to. Additionally, Davis was in violation of court ordered conditions of release to not be at the residence.

Davis was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. A judicial officer was contacted, and new conditions of release were imposed to include a court date of January 9, 2023, at 12:30 PM.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/9/2023, at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.