Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass into an Occupied Dwelling / Violation of Conditions of Release
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4000170
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On January 7, 2023, at approximately 1148 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Whipple Hollow Road, Pittsford, Vermont
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass (felony), Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: JoAnne Davis
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 7, 2023, at approximately 1148 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a theft complaint on Whipple Hollow Road, in the Town of Pittsford, Vermont.
Through investigation it was determined JoAnne Davis was unlawfully trespassing into an occupied dwelling that she had no right to. Additionally, Davis was in violation of court ordered conditions of release to not be at the residence.
Davis was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. A judicial officer was contacted, and new conditions of release were imposed to include a court date of January 9, 2023, at 12:30 PM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/9/2023, at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.