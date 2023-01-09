Appsec Phoenix is now Phoenix Security a transformative Contextual Vulnerability management platform from code to cloud

Appsec Phoenix is now Phoenix security new name same mission Phoenix Security Launches V3 Phoenix Platform V3 risk based vulnerability management with power of contextualization

I've chosen phoenix as a name and a symbol of reborn, the choice was right as we evolve from application security, and cloud contextualization in full stack vulnerability prioritizing platform” — Francesco Cipollone

LONDON, ENGLAND, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix Security is excited to announce that it has rebranded from Appsec Phoenix, reflecting the evolution of its smart software security platform.

Initially launched in September 2022 as a solution for appsec and cloudsec, Phoenix Security has since evolved into a complete endpoint management platform that identifies vulnerabilities from code to cloud and prioritizes them for resolution. The platform also provides traceability for user fixing, helping clients optimize their use of security professionals and streamline their vulnerability management process.

Phoenix Security is on a mission to prevent burnout, contextualize vulnerabilities, and help security professionals and developers act on the risks and vulnerabilities that matter most. The company was established to provide an effective all-in-one security solution for application developers and businesses, and its platform connects to repositories, scanners, and cloud to provide a prioritized list of vulnerabilities that need to be addressed first.

The rebranding to Phoenix Security reflects the expanded capabilities of the platform and aligns with the company's philosophy of cyber risk quantification, risk-driven action, and vulnerability prioritization.

The decision to rebrand was made as the company approaches the end of its second year and prepares for the launch of V3, which introduces new features that enhance team visibility and streamline vulnerability management even further.

"We initially chose the phoenix as a symbol of renewal and rebirth, and as our platform has evolved, we felt it was appropriate to evolve the name as well," said Francesco Cipollone, the founder of Phoenix Security. "We believe in the power of community, so we asked our supporters to help us choose a new name that reflects the capabilities of our platform. The overwhelming response was in favour of Phoenix Security, and we are thrilled to adopt this new identity."

About Phoenix Security

Phoenix Security was established to provide an effective all-in-one security solution for application developers and businesses. Phoenix helps start-ups and enterprises solve complex software security supply chain visibility by averaging the power of Correlation and contextualisation. Phoenix Platform connects to your repositories, scanners, and cloud, correlates all the information and provides you with a prioritised list of vulnerability that needs to be addressed first. Discover how Phoenix Security helps CISOs and developers remove friction and maximise the use of DevSecOps professionals at https://phoenix.security

