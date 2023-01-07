Submit Release
Statement by the Prime Minister on Orthodox Christmas

OTTAWA, ON  , Jan. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Orthodox Christmas:

"Today, Orthodox Christians, including Coptic Christians, and Eastern Rite Catholics in Canada and around the world celebrate Christmas.

"This day marks the birth of Jesus Christ according to the Julian calendar, and is a special time for family and friends to celebrate, pray, and reflect. On this occasion, many will attend church services, exchange gifts, and spend quality time together. Following a period of fasting, dining tables across the country will be filled today with many traditional dishes.

"Orthodox Christians, including Coptic Christians, and Eastern Rite Catholics have made, and continue to make important and significant contributions to our country. With kindness and generosity – values at the heart of Christmas – let us be thankful for the diversity that Canada so proudly stands for and continue to build a fairer, stronger, and more inclusive country together.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish all those celebrating today a merry Christmas filled with joy, peace, and kindness."

