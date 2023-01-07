Former top prosecutor Tiffany Burks joins Varghese Summersett PLLC

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiffany Burks, a former top prosecutor and DA candidate with 24 years of trial experience, has joined Varghese Summersett as a partner in the firm's criminal division.

Burks, who retired as Deputy Chief of the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office in 2021 to launch a "People Over Politics" campaign for District Attorney, brings vast experience and skills to the Varghese Summersett team. In addition to zealously representing clients, she will also serve in a supervisory role, mentoring the firm's associate lawyers.

"Tiffany Burks is an all-star trial attorney and one I have admired my entire legal career," said Benson Varghese, Founder and Managing Partner of Varghese Summersett. "She is highly regarded and respected by judges, prosecutors, and defense attorneys for her legal acumen, impeccable work ethic, and sound judgment."

"I am thrilled to have her on our team, where she will bolster our roster of the best and brightest trial attorneys in the state of Texas."

Shortly after graduating from Texas Southern University School of Law in 1997, Burks began her legal career as a prosecutor in Fort Bend County. Faith and family later drew her to North Texas, where she served as a prosecutor in the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office for 22 years. She rose through the ranks, finishing her career there as a Deputy Chief prosecutor over the criminal division.

Burks has handled thousands of cases, ranging from misdemeanors to murders - and everything in between, including juvenile, gang, and gun crimes. She has served on numerous boards and won numerous awards. When she is not in the courtroom, she enjoys teaching and giving back to her community.

Burks said she is looking forward to continuing to be a force in the Tarrant County community.

"After over a year of campaigning, I am excited to return to what I love most: the practice of criminal law and being able to mentor new lawyers," she said. "I am equally excited about doing it with the Varghese Summersett team."

About Varghese Summersett

Varghese Summersett is one of the largest and fastest-growing criminal defense, personal injury, and family law practices in North Texas. The firm's criminal division,Varghese Summersett PLLC, has offices in downtown Fort Worth and Dallas and is made up of 11 criminal defense lawyers. All of the senior criminal attorneys are former prosecutors, and five are board-certified in criminal law, the highest designation an attorney can reach.

The firm's personal injury division, Varghese Summersett Injury Law Group, and the firm's family division,Varghese Summersett Family Law Group, are located at the firm's principal location in downtown Fort Worth. Varghese Summersett has been named one of the fastest-growing businesses in the United States by Inc. 5000 magazine. Last year, the firm was recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Fort Worth by Fort Worth Inc. magazine. Mayor Mattie Parker also recognized Varghese Summersett as a 2022 Best Place for Working Parents during her State of the City address in September.

