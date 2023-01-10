Submit Release
Jollity Launches Website to Help Seniors and Retirees Find Jobs to Stay Mentally, Socially, or Physically Active

New site provides retirement-age workers with easier access to jobs that fit their lifestyle

Our new website is a platform that empowers people over 50 years old with jobs that fit their lifestyle and allows them to use their talents in a new way.”
— Evan Vieira

WOODBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jollity, a leading brand that specializes in connecting retirees with perfect jobs, announced the launch of its new website to help people over 50 years old find employment that empowers them to stay mentally, socially, or physically active. The new site provides more mature workers with the most comprehensive list of retirement jobs in their area.

“Jollity is excited about the opportunity to bring together people who are eager to explore their hidden talents through fulfilling and rewarding jobs with the best employers for older workers,” said Evan Vieira, owner. “Our new website is a platform that empowers people over 50 years old with jobs that fit their lifestyle and allows them to use their talents in a new way.”

Beyond the obvious financial benefits, there is increasing data to support that working past retirement age may be linked with better health and longevity. Older workers experience better mental and physical health than retirees.

From a business perspective, people are working longer than they have at any time in the previous decade. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately 40% of people older than 55 were working or actively looking for work in 2014. That number is expected to increase fastest for the oldest segments of the American population through 2024 due in large part to education levels rising and people living longer.

Similarly, there is evidence that mixed-age teams in the workplace are more productive than teams of workers of the same age, so it benefits employers to hire multigenerational employees.

“We are living longer, healthier lives, so it’s no surprise the workforce is getting older,” Evan said. “We scour the web for jobs from employers who understand and value lifetime experience, loyalty, stability, and a strong work ethic.”

Visit www.jollityjobs.com for more information about how Jollity is connecting seniors with post-retirement jobs.

Evan Vieira
Jollity LLC
