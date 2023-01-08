Dahua TiOC 2.0 now being installed by Serious Security
NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dahua TiOC, also known as a three-in-one camera, combines 24/7 full-colour surveillance, active deterrent, and AI into one intelligent and innovative solution that saves a significant amount of time and money. This camera is now offered for installation by Serious Security Company, a leading security services provider in Sydney.
Australia – Serious Security is one of the leading CCTV Sydney installation solutions providers in Sydney and Melbourne. Seeing a huge demand of people needing precise solutions to secure their property and lives, Serious Security provides such security camera installations. This installation comes with guaranteed quality and excellent post-sales assistance.
Serious Security Company is now providing the installation services of the Dahua TiOC Security. TiOC can accurately to 80-90 % degree of accuracy identify people and vehicles, allowing the user to efficiently warn off intruders, ensuring the safety of both people and property. TiOC works on the three primary principles, including “Accurate Alarm”, “Timely Alert”, and “Visual Verification”. TiOC provides precision alarming by precisely targeting people and cars while filtering out non-target objects like animals, leaves, and car headlights, thus eliminating false alarms.
The TiOC offers an advanced level of security camera precision. The Enhanced sound alarm, real-time notification, TIOC 2.0 is capable or colour monitoring or motion detection light are the more features that increase its demand in Australia. Being versatile in its utility, TiOC is suitable for private and public places such as villas, warehouses, shops, fire lanes, and vehicles.
Serious Security’s BDM Valentina says “They know the value of constantly staying abreast of new developments so that they can upgrade their approaches and systems to conform to changing practices and preferences. That’s why, they are now offering the TiOC 2.0, which offers a greater level of security precision.”
About Serious Security Cameras:
Serious Security is an Australian-based company that provides a variety of CCTV camera surveillance alternatives for houses and other properties. The company understands that purchasing security products can be perplexing, that’s why the cooperative staff is always there to help. Serious Security CCTV Sydney ensures that the cameras have a minimum of 6MP resolution and a two-year manufacturer warranty so that customers don’t have to worry about their belongings.
For more enquires, kindly reach out to them at.... https://www.serioussecurity.com.au
Valentina Reception
Serious Security
+61 2 8734 3250
Sales@serioussecurity.com.au