UPDATE: Williston Barracks / DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A1008145

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 12/11/22 1447 hours

STREET: Rt 15

TOWN: Cambridge

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Sunny Acres

WEATHER: light snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered and icy

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jared Jones

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Wolcott

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: UVMC

UPDATE: State Police received Jones’ toxicology results which showed his blood alcohol content was over the legal limit. On January 7, 2023 Jones was issued a citation ordering him to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on January 25, 2023 at 1230 hours.

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers out of the Williston Barracks responded to Rt 15 near Sunny Acres Road, in the Town of Cambridge, for a one car crash. The operator was identified as Jared Jones, 44, of North Wolcott. Jones advised he lost control of his vehicle due to the poor road conditions. Jones' vehicle was totaled after it left the roadway and rolled up against a tree. Jones was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center as a precaution. Alcohol and speed are factors in this crash and this case is still under investigation. Troopers were assisted by a Warden with Vermont Fish and Wildlife, Cambridge Fire, NEMS, and Stones Automotive.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Several

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Lamoille

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/27/23 1230 hours