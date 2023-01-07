UPDATE: Williston Barracks / DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1008145
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 12/11/22 1447 hours
STREET: Rt 15
TOWN: Cambridge
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Sunny Acres
WEATHER: light snow
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered and icy
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jared Jones
AGE: 44
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Wolcott
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: UVMC
UPDATE: State Police received Jones’ toxicology results which showed his blood alcohol content was over the legal limit. On January 7, 2023 Jones was issued a citation ordering him to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on January 25, 2023 at 1230 hours.
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers out of the Williston Barracks responded to Rt 15 near Sunny Acres Road, in the Town of Cambridge, for a one car crash. The operator was identified as Jared Jones, 44, of North Wolcott. Jones advised he lost control of his vehicle due to the poor road conditions. Jones' vehicle was totaled after it left the roadway and rolled up against a tree. Jones was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center as a precaution. Alcohol and speed are factors in this crash and this case is still under investigation. Troopers were assisted by a Warden with Vermont Fish and Wildlife, Cambridge Fire, NEMS, and Stones Automotive.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Several
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Lamoille
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/27/23 1230 hours