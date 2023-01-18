Illinois US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Illinois to Call The Gori Law Firm For Specifics About Compensation And Their Process For Better Results

The Gori Law Firm Asbestos Warning Sign

If your loved one is a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Illinois or anywhere in the nation-please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106."” — Illinois US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

CHICAGO , ILLINOIS , USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Illinois US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Illinois or anywhere in the USA to call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 for specific information about mesothelioma compensation and how much their loved one's claim might be worth. As the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm will explain-financial compensation for a person with mesothelioma is based on the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. https://GoriLaw.Com

The Advocate says, "We want a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma to receive the best possible financial results. The reason we have endorsed, and we recommend The Gori Law Firm is because they have decades worth of experience assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma, they are responsible for $3 billion dollars in compensation for their clients, and because they go the extra mile for their clients. If your loved one is a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Illinois or anywhere in the nation-please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106." https://GoriLaw.Com

As a complimentary service for their US Armed Forces-Veteran clients who have developed asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma The Gori Law Firm will fill out the required paperwork to hopefully qualify a person like this for VA benefits. For more information please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. https://GoriLaw.Com

The Advocate wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to any diagnosed victim in Illinois including communities such as Chicago, Rochelle, Springfield, Champaign, Peoria, or Bloomington. https://Illinois.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Illinois include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing or factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, pipefitters, machinists, public utility workers, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.