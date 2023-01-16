Washington US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed The Gori Law Firm for A Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer who also had Workplace Asbestos Exposure Before 1982-Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

The Gori Law Firm

The Washington US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed The Gori Law Firm for a Veteran or person who had substantial exposure to asbestos on the job before 1982 and who now has recently diagnosed lung cancer. As the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss at 866-532-2106-a financial compensation package for a person like this might exceed $100,000. To get the best possible compensation results it is vital the person with lung cancer recall the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos. It is this incredibly important information that becomes the foundation for a compensation claim.

The Advocate says, "Washington State has shipyards, aircraft factories, truck plants, power plants, and robust construction industries. These are the types of workplaces where an individual might have had significant exposure to asbestos before 1982. Navy Veterans may have also had regular exposure to asbestos before 1982 on a navy ship or submarine.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Washington State include Veterans of the US Navy, hydro-electric power plant workers, shipyard workers in Bremerton, Seattle and Tacoma, nuclear power plant workers including workers at the Hanford Nuclear Site, hydroelectric workers, oil refinery workers, pulp and paper mill workers along Washington’s Coast and Puget Sound, aerospace or commercial airplane factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, millwrights, insulators, pipefitters, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC’s website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.