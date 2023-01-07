Inman Announces Expanded 2023 Slate of Real Estate Awards

Inman's six distinctive sets of real estate awards will be revealed on a rolling basis throughout the year. Each award shines a spotlight on the most deserving companies and individuals in the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, and Proptech.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman, the leading media source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders, announced a significantly expanded slate of 2023 awards recognizing outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry.

Inman's six distinctive sets of real estate awards will be revealed on a rolling basis throughout the year. Each award shines a spotlight on the most deserving companies and individuals in the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, and Proptech.

All awards are determined at the sole discretion of the Inman team, although a public nominations process for the Inman Innovator Awards will be announced in March on Inman.com; all individuals and companies doing innovative work are encouraged to apply.

The first real estate awards, Power Players, will be announced on January 12.

"Inman has a rich history of awarding innovation and leadership, whether through the coveted Inman Innovator Awards or the Golden I Club for luxury real estate," says Emily Paquette, Inman chief executive officer. "Inman is excited to broaden the scope of awards this year to recognize excellence in every corner of the industry."

From leadership and marketing to innovation and technology, Inman awards will be the most coveted in the real estate industry this year. Here's the expanded lineup:

Power Players – pays tribute to the most innovative and influential executives in the real estate industry. Announced January 2023

Marketing All-Stars – a nod to the most effective and boundary-pushing real estate marketers who are driving success and impact. Announced March 2023

Best of Finance – a celebration of the best and brightest in the mortgage and finance space. Announced May 2023

Inman Innovators – recognizes new companies and visionaries driving the future of the real estate industry by turning their big ideas into reality. Public nominations open March 2023 . Winners announced August 2023 at Inman Connect Las Vegas

. Winners announced at Inman Connect Las Vegas Golden I Club – the highest distinction in luxury real estate honors the agents and brokers who hit record-breaking sales and demonstrate excellent service. Winners announced at Luxury Connect in August 2023

Best of Proptech – spotlights the achievements of the companies and leaders leveraging technology to change the residential real estate landscape. Announced November 2023

A complete list of awards can be found at inman.com/awards. Questions about Inman's awards programs can be directed to awards@inman.com.

About Inman Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help real estate professionals grow businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through the website, awards, newsletters, events, and subscriptions.

Follow Inman on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

