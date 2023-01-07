Marshall & Brown – celebrates ‘One Love’ on Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee Day
Marshall & Brown - Blue Mountain coffee is a fantastic addition to our range. Marshall & Brown’s Blue Mountain Coffee is perfect as a self-treat or as a gift to cheer up a loved one.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning purveyors of fine Jamaican fayre, Marshall & Brown, celebrate Jamaica’s Finest on Blue Mountain Coffee Day, celebrated on Monday, 9th January 2023.
— Dr Carlton Brown
Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee – perfect for coffee connoisseurs who could do with a little pick-me-up, especially in today’s working-from-home environment.
“Blue Mountain Coffee Day in recognition of January 9, 1967, when 60% of that year's harvest was shipped from the Port of Kingston, Jamaica to Japan. This very large shipment of coffee marked the beginning of a new relationship between Jamaica and Japan after the second world war.”
As the name suggests, Marshall & Brown’s premium artisan Blue Mountain Coffee is grown and roasted on the well-watered, well-drained slopes of Jamaica’s Blue Mountains region – one of the Caribbean island’s most famous natural attractions – at an altitude of 900-2,350 metres. This extremely rare Arabica typical variety has a delicate mildness, natural sweetness and subtle nutty undertones that have led the single origin coffee to be acclaimed as one of the world’s best.
Beautifully packaged featuring a map of Jamaica, the 250g bag of hand-picked, hand-roasted, rare Blue Mountain roasted coffee beans makes an original gift for frequent travel lovers who are now stuck at home.
Dr Carlton Brown, founder of Marshall & Brown, said:
“We are always looking for ways to delight our customers, especially in a time that is anything but, and our exclusive Blue Mountain coffee is a fantastic addition to our range. Marshall & Brown’s Blue Mountain Coffee is perfect as a self-treat or as a gift to cheer up a loved one.”
Describing what makes Marshall & Brown’s Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee so special, he said:
“The coffee growing conditions – a combination of climate, continuous rainfall, rich soil, and elevation – in the Blue Mountains are unique and the result is a remarkable coffee unlike any you have tried before.”
Marshall & Brown’s Blue Mountain Coffee (250g; £47.25) is available now.
For more information and orders please visit www.marshallandbrown.co.uk
