Dedicated to "Left Behind" Parents, Singer/Songwriter Kenyon Grey Releases "When Angels Cry"

Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2023) - Kenyon Grey releases his new single "When Angels Cry," in honor of his children who were kidnapped and to raise awareness for other parents who have lost their children. This single intends to make the media and the public aware that parents can become victims of other parents who kidnap their own children against their will.

Despite being a signed music artist, many fans were unaware that Grey's youngest children were missing. Investigators from the private sector were hired, but their investigation did not prove to be fruitful. No evidence of the children's locations were left behind after the estranged singer's wife disappeared. Three years later, investigators located the children in Montana suffering from severe injuries and trauma.

Kenyon Grey has released an accompanying LP, recorded at AOK Records in Nashville.

The project is already garnering several accolades, including:

23rd Annual Great American Song Contest - Finalist - "Ordinary World"

20th Annual Christian Songwriting Competition - 2nd Round Finalist - "Ordinary World"

20th Annual Christian Songwriting Competition - 3rd Round Finalist - "I'll Be the One"

20th Annual Christian Songwriting Competition - 3rd Round Finalist - "Palm Sunday"

Debuted at #13 on the play.mpe charts (streams) - "Ordinary World"

Debuted at #2 on the CRC Radio Charts and stayed in Top 10 for five weeks - "Ordinary World"

A note from Kenyon: "My hope is to raise awareness for "Left Behind" parents and their children. This song goes out to everyone with missing children. I know your pain, I honor you and grieve with you."

Press Contact Details:

Press Contact: chris@chriskeaton.com or kenyongrey7@msn.com

Website: Kenyon Grey

Facebook: Kenyon Grey | Facebook

iTunes: When Angels Cry

