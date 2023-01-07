Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:23A3000110

TROOPER: Jacob Fox                                  

STATION: VSP-Berlin                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/06/2023 1619 hours

LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Clinton L. Bell             

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT 

 

VICTIM: Cynthia Hall

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received word that Bell was at a residence on Robar road in Williamstown, VT that he was not permitted to be at. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Bell had court ordered conditions of release not to be at that address, or have contact with Hall. Bell was located at the address and taken into police custody without incident. Bell was transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing and later held without bail at the Northwest Reginal Correctional Facility in Saint Albans. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 01/09/2023 1300 hours 

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Northwest Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

Berlin Barracks/ VCOR

