Quick Reviews launches on the Sunshine Coast Qld

MARCOOLA, QLD, AUSTRALIA, January 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Reviews Launches on the Sunshine Coast, Helping Local Business Owners Attract More Customers with Automated Review Software

Sunshine Coast, QLD – Quick Reviews, a new automated review software, is now available on the Sunshine Coast to help local business owners attract more customers.

According to recent studies, over 90% of consumers read online reviews before making a purchase decision. With Quick Reviews, business owners can easily collect and manage customer reviews, increasing the visibility of their business and building trust with potential customers.

"We are excited to bring Quick Reviews to the Sunshine Coast," said Wayne Connell, Founder of Quick Reviews. "Our software makes it easy for business owners to get more reviews, which can lead to more customers and increased sales. With Quick Reviews, local businesses can compete with larger, national brands."

Quick Reviews is 100% automated and easy to use. Business owners simply sign up for an account, add their business information, and start collecting reviews.

The software sends automated emails to customers, asking for their feedback. Business owners can then respond to reviews, thank customers for their feedback, and address any concerns.

In addition to collecting and managing reviews, Quick Reviews also offers analytics and insights, allowing business owners to track their performance and make informed decisions about their marketing and customer service strategies.

Quick Reviews is available on the web and as a mobile app, making it easy for business owners to access from any device.

For more information, visit www.quickreviews.com.au Contact:

Wayne Connell

Founder, Quick Reviews wayne@quickreviews.com.au

0423442605

