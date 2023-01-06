Arizona man sentenced for role in securities fraud scheme

KANSAS, January 6 - TOPEKA – (January 6, 2023) – An Arizona man has been ordered to pay $550,000 in restitution for violations of the Kansas Uniform Securities Act, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Kenneth Marg, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona, had pleaded guilty in September 2022 in Johnson County District Court on two counts of securities fraud and one count of employing an unregistered agent. Marg was ordered today by Johnson County District Judge Michael P. Joyce to serve 36 months of probation and to pay $550,000 in restitution to two Kansas victims. Marg was also ordered to serve 60 days in jail as part of his probation.

The case stemmed from an investigation by the Office of the Kansas Securities Commissioner regarding investor funds solicited by an individual on behalf of an Arizona business. Marg operated the business and employed Daniel Madasz, of Raymore, Missouri, to solicit investors. Madasz was convicted in February 2021 on two felony counts of securities fraud and one count of acting as an unregistered investment adviser. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison and to pay $550,000 in restitution.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Stacy Edwards of Schmidt’s office.