Recreational Crabbing Closes On South Oregon Coast

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announce recreational crabbing is closed from Bandon to the California border for elevated levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid. This includes the ocean, bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties. Recreational crabbing is now open from the Washington border to Bandon.

It is always recommended that crab be eviscerated and the guts removed prior to cooking, which includes the removal and discard of the viscera, internal organs and gills. Toxins cannot be removed by cooking, freezing or any other treatment. ODA will continue to test for biotoxins in the coming weeks.

Because of Oregon’s precautionary management of biotoxins, the crab and shellfish products currently being sold in retail markets and restaurants are safe for consumers.

For more information call Oregon Department of Agriculture’s (ODA) shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA recreational shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.

El Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón y el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregón anuncian que la pesca recreativa de cangrejos en la costa sur de Oregón desde Bandon hasta la frontera con California debido a niveles elevados de toxina del ácido domoico. Esto aplica para el cangrejo Dungeness y el cangrejo rojo de roca capturados en el océano, en bahías y estuarios, y en playas, embarcaderos, muelles y malecones. La recolección recreativa de cangrejos está abierta desde la frontera sur de Washington hasta Bandon.

Siempre se recomienda destripar el cangrejo y quitarle las vísceras/órganos antes de cocinarlo, esto incluye quitar y desechar las vísceras, los órganos internos y las branquias. Las toxinas no se pueden eliminar cocinando, congelando, o cualquier otro método o procedimiento. La ODA continuará haciendo pruebas de biotoxinas en las próximas semanas.

Debido al manejo preventivo de biotoxinas de Oregón, los productos de cangrejo y mariscos que se venden actualmente en los supermercados, tiendas, y restaurantes son seguros para los consumidores.

Para obtener más información, llame a la línea directa de información sobre seguridad de mariscos de ODA al (800) 448-2474 o visite la página web de cierres de mariscos de ODA en:

http://oda.direct/ShellfishClosures.