Senator Flynn Reappointed Democratic Chair of Senate Transportation Committee

Senator Marty Flynn

HARRISBURG, PA – January 6, 2023 – Today, Senator Marty Flynn (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne) announced his reappointment as the Democratic Chair of the Senate Transportation Committee. Senator Flynn will also serve on the Consumer Protection & Professional Licensure, Labor & Industry, and Law & Justice Committees.

The Senate Transportation Committee provides oversight of all operations related to the Commonwealth’s multimodal transportation system, including legislation and policy on roads and bridges, public transportation, railroads, airports, and ports.

“It’s a privilege to serve as the Democratic Chair of the Senate Transportation Committee,” said Senator Flynn. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure that Pennsylvania has a modern, safe, and efficient transportation system that meets the needs of the Commonwealth.”

Since being named chair of the Senate Transportation Committee during the previous legislative session, Senator Flynn has been a leader in the transportation arena, focusing primarily on the more than $100 million in Turnpike tolls that have gone uncollected. Moving forward, his legislative priorities include finding alternative and sustainable methods to fund road and bridge repairs. For more information about the Senate Transportation Committee, click here.

