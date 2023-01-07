Submit Release
E-cell IIT Madras conducts Startup Meet at Ofis Square, Noida

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Networking is not about just connecting people. It's about connecting people with people, people with ideas, and people with opportunities."
- Michele Jennae

With networking, people not only get to exchange ideas with each other, but they gain insights into the workings of everything. It is an effective strategy to bring people closer. It also creates a sense of belonging, brotherhood, and community among people. It boosts creativity, innovation, invention, and so much more.

The E-Cell of IIT Madras wanted to propagate the same message through their summit this year. In their delhi edition, they picked two cities: Noida & Gurgaon

The whole idea behind the Startup Meetup was to bring like-minded people closer. E-cell IIT Madras hosted their "The Delhi edition" at Ofis Square, Noida

This was an extremely grand, eloquent, and gracious event. There were approximately 70+ startups, investors, enablers, incubators, and members from the sponsor panel at the event. The meetup also hosted companies like VakilSearch, WestBridge Capital, YourNest, Zolvit and DBS Bank. Being a venue partner, Ofis Square hosted this startup meet in their premium Auditorium and buffet event space. Ofis Square has created dedicated event spaces for startup meets, conferences & seminars.

This startup meet at Ofis Square helped in providing a deep insight into the workings of startups and other established companies. There was a lot to learn, see, explore, and experiment during it all.

The members ranged from startup owners to entrepreneurs and even students. It provided a fair chance to network and exchange ideas for all. The Start-up meet-up was one of the few events organized by IIT Madras every year. It bought a bounty of opportunities and possibilities with it.

Ofis Square has committed to host 50+ such startup events in 2023 to foster entrepreneurship in India and want to support startup mission of Indian Government with these efforts.s

