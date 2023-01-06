Manchin, Capito Announce $458K for 988 Crisis Lifeline Services in West Virginia

Charleston,
WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV),
members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $458,333 from the
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Substance Abuse and Mental
Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to the West Virginia Department of
Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The funding was made possible through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which passed the Senate
and was signed into law in June of 2022, and will help expand and enhance the
988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline services.
“The
988 lifeline has been a critical tool for connecting people in crisis with
experienced mental and behavioral health professionals,” said Senator
Manchin. “The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which I voted for
last year, included support to expand and improve 988 services,
including specialized services for our Veterans. I’m pleased HHS is investing
additional resources for these services so that all West Virginians and
Americans can receive the care they need. As a member of the Senate
Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for resources to support
mental and behavioral healthcare in the Mountain State.”
“Suicide is a serious issue for West Virginia and our
nation, which is why it is critical that we do all we can to make sure resources
are available to those who are struggling,” Senator Capito said. “I
joined my colleagues in introducing
legislation that designated 9-8-8 as the three-digit number for a
national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline—an important
resource that can go a long way in helping save lives. This funding will help
expand that effort by provide an outlet for people struggling, including our
nation’s Veterans, to keep the worst from happening and send them on the road
to recovery.”
In July of 2022, Senator
Manchin announced West Virginians and Americans nationwide who are
experiencing mental health, substance use or suicide crises can call or text
988 or visit 988lifeline.org and be connected to trained crisis counselors. These trained crisis counselors are prepared to
assist anyone experiencing a mental health emergency and the lifeline is
available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For Veterans experiencing a mental
health crisis, a specialized hotline is available by pressing 1 after
connecting or by texting “VET” to the same 988 number.
More information on the 988 Suicide and Crisis
Lifeline is available here.
