Jose Eshkenazi Smeke: The innovation in the NFL 2023 Draft
The Cowboys could be looking to the draft to help them build a roster full of young talent.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, January 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NFL Draft is one of the most exciting and nerve-wracking times for any aspiring football player. Many franchise quarterbacks and future Hall of Famers were selected early in the draft, but it’s not the only reason why scouts pay so much attention to this event. The 2023 NFL Draft will take place over three days on April 24th through 26th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This is an important year for the league as well as college football as several rule changes are set to be implemented starting with next season. Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about the 2023 NFL Draft.
Jose Eshkenazi Smeke
Who will be picking in the 2023 NFL Draft?
The Tennessee Titans will hold the top selection in the 2023 draft. They will pick first overall and will be making their first selection since selecting Derrick Henry with the number one selection in 2016. The Titans have not made the playoffs since 2016, but they have remained competitive thanks to their young core of talented players. They will be looking to add another impact player to their lineup as they continue to rebuild their roster. The Dallas Cowboys round out the top three teams in the draft. The Cowboys were an NFL expansion team in 1960 and have failed to make the playoffs in every season since. The team has been rumored to be moving to Canada in an effort to stay competitive. "The Cowboys could be looking to the draft to help them build a roster full of young talent. They added Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper in the last drafts, but will likely look to add more impact players in the upcoming draft" says the expert Jose Eshkenazi Smeke.
Why is the 2023 NFL Draft so important?
NFL teams are always looking for young talent to build their roster around, but the draft is an event that holds a special significance for each franchise. By drafting the right player, you can build a winning football team. This is especially important for teams who have a difficult time winning in the regular season. These teams need to find new talent that can step in and contribute right away to keep the team in contention come playoff time. For teams without much talent on the roster, the draft becomes even more important. The worst case scenario is that a team misses on one or two key players and is left picking on the bottom of the draft. The 2023 NFL Draft will also hold significant importance for the players who participate. Many of the top prospects in the draft will either be declaring for the draft or will have to decide whether or not to stay in school. If you want to play in the NFL, this is a big decision that can impact your entire career path.
Draft Day Schedule
- Thursday: Pre-Draft visits begin at 6:30 pm ET - Friday: Pre-Draft visits end at 6:30 pm ET - Saturday: Rounds 1-3 begin at 10 am ET - Saturday: Rounds 4-6 begin at 12 pm ET - Sunday: Rounds 7-9 begin at 10 am ET - Sunday: Rounds 10-11 begin at 11 am ET
What’s going to happen on day one?
- The first round will start on Thursday with the Titans picking first overall. The Cowboys will pick second and the New York Giants will sit in the third position. - The second day of the draft will begin on Thursday with rounds two through three. Rounds four through six will take place on Friday beginning at 10 am ET. Round seven on Friday will be the final round of the day and take place between noon and 2 pm ET.
What will day two hold?
On day two, the Titans will likely look to build their roster with selections in the middle rounds of the draft. They have needs on both sides of the ball and will likely try to acquire talent via trades or through the draft. The Cowboys could look to add depth to their defensive line with a defensive tackle in the draft. With a young quarterback under center, the team needs to make sure to have a strong group of defensive players around him. The Giants hope to add another offensive weapon to their lineup in the draft. They have several young players on the offense, but none who pique the interest of scouts. Offensive tackle and guard are likely areas to look in the middle rounds of the draft.
Day three: Wrap-up and conclusions
The 2023 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday with rounds 10-11 beginning at 11 am ET and concluding with the final round of the day at 2 pm ET. This draft is important for several reasons and should be a memorable experience for all involved. The draft should be exciting, while teams should also be excited to see what young talent is available in the years to come.
