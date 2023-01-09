Smithsonian National Museum of American History First Woman Director To Speak In Phoenix

Dr. Anthea Hartig

Luncheon Will Honor Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Anthea Hartig, the first woman to serve as Director of the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of American History, will be the featured speaker for the annual Sandra Day O’Connor Institute for American Democracy Legacy Luncheon. Smithsonian American Women will be the theme on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix. Smithsonian Regent Barbara Barrett, who was the 25th Secretary of the Air Force will conduct a “fireside chat” with Dr. Hartig following the presentation.

Anthea M. Hartig , Ph.D., is the Elizabeth MacMillan Director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History and the first woman to hold the position since the museum opened in 1964. Hartig oversees 257 employees, a budget of more than $40 million and a collection that includes 1.8 million objects and more than 3 shelf-miles of archives.

An award-winning public historian and cultural heritage expert, Hartig is dedicated to making the nation’s richly diverse history accessible and relevant. The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History is responsible for the collection, care and preservation of more than three million objects. The collections reflect the breadth, depth and complexity of the experiences of the American people, from social and cultural history to the history of science, medicine and technology.

The luncheon will highlight the book Smithsonian American Women, an inspiring and surprising celebration of U.S. women's history told through Smithsonian artifacts illustrating women's participation in science, art, music, sports, fashion, business, religion, entertainment, military, politics, activism, and more.

Presented by Ladies of the Court, the Women’s Board of the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute for American Democracy, the luncheon honors the legacy of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor and supports the civics education, civic engagement and civil discourse programs of the Institute she founded. Carrie Hulburd and Alexa Schneider are luncheon Co-Chairs.

Legacy Luncheon individual seating starts at $250 and guests will receive a complimentary copy of Smithsonian American Women. Tables of 10 and sponsorships are available. For more information, visit www.OConnorInstitute.org or contact the Institute, (602) 730-3300.

About Sandra Day O’Connor Institute for American Democracy

Founded by retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the O’Connor Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3), continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance American democracy through multigenerational civil discourse, civics education and civic engagement. www.OConnorInstitute.org