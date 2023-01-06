Submit Release
News Search

There were 843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,828 in the last 365 days.

Brewster Reappointed Democratic Chair of Key Senate Committees

Senator Jim Brewster

Harrisburg – January 6, 2023 – State Senator Jim Brewster has been re-appointed Democratic Chair of the Senate Law and Justice and Game and Fisheries Committees.

“These appointments are an honor, and I’m looking forward to continuing our important work as Chair of both of these Committees,” Brewster said.

Brewster served as Democratic Chair of both committees in the last two legislative sessions.

The McKeesport lawmaker was also appointed to the Senate’s Transportation, Banking and Insurance, and Local Government Committees.

“As a member of key committees that handle issues that are important to my district, I can ensure that the needs of our region are met,” Brewster said.

Brewster will also continue to serve as a member of the statewide School Safety and Security Committee, established under Act 44 in 2018, and has become known for being a fierce advocate for safer schools.

“School safety and public education have always been a priority for me,” Brewster said. “I’ve pushed for more funds for safety initiatives and more resources for our children to learn.”

The lawmaker went on to say that his appointment to the Transportation Committee and his membership on the Pittsburgh Regional Transit Board (formerly Port Authority of Allegheny County) will allow him to continue to advocate for the construction of the Mon-Fayette Expressway, as well as rapid expansion of mass transit into underserved areas.

“Building and expanding the reach of transportation systems that serve Southwestern Pennsylvania is a priority,” Brewster said.

Brewster said his appointment to a seat on the Banking and Insurance Committee provides an opportunity to utilize his expertise and experience in banking to have a significant impact on crafting better banking laws.

“In addition to dealing with the ongoing problems from the pandemic, including helping families and small businesses, I will continue fighting for safe schools for our children and reliable transportation projects to attract new businesses to the region,” Brewster said.

 

###

You just read:

Brewster Reappointed Democratic Chair of Key Senate Committees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.