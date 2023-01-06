Brewster Reappointed Democratic Chair of Key Senate Committees

Harrisburg – January 6, 2023 – State Senator Jim Brewster has been re-appointed Democratic Chair of the Senate Law and Justice and Game and Fisheries Committees.

“These appointments are an honor, and I’m looking forward to continuing our important work as Chair of both of these Committees,” Brewster said.

Brewster served as Democratic Chair of both committees in the last two legislative sessions.

The McKeesport lawmaker was also appointed to the Senate’s Transportation, Banking and Insurance, and Local Government Committees.

“As a member of key committees that handle issues that are important to my district, I can ensure that the needs of our region are met,” Brewster said.

Brewster will also continue to serve as a member of the statewide School Safety and Security Committee, established under Act 44 in 2018, and has become known for being a fierce advocate for safer schools.

“School safety and public education have always been a priority for me,” Brewster said. “I’ve pushed for more funds for safety initiatives and more resources for our children to learn.”

The lawmaker went on to say that his appointment to the Transportation Committee and his membership on the Pittsburgh Regional Transit Board (formerly Port Authority of Allegheny County) will allow him to continue to advocate for the construction of the Mon-Fayette Expressway, as well as rapid expansion of mass transit into underserved areas.

“Building and expanding the reach of transportation systems that serve Southwestern Pennsylvania is a priority,” Brewster said.

Brewster said his appointment to a seat on the Banking and Insurance Committee provides an opportunity to utilize his expertise and experience in banking to have a significant impact on crafting better banking laws.

“In addition to dealing with the ongoing problems from the pandemic, including helping families and small businesses, I will continue fighting for safe schools for our children and reliable transportation projects to attract new businesses to the region,” Brewster said.

