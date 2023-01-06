Submit Release
PA Senate Democrats Announce Committee Chairs for 2023-24 Legislative Session

Senator Jay Costa

Harrisburg, PA − January 6, 2023 − Today, State Senator Jay Costa (D-Allegheny) is proud to announce the Democratic chairs of the Senate’s standing committees for the 2023-24 legislative session.

“As the leader of the Senate Democratic Caucus, it’s a great privilege to put forward these great leaders to serve the people of Pennsylvania,” said Senator Jay Costa. “I fully entrust our members to lead with integrity as they work to deliver for everyone who calls this Commonwealth home. I look forward to working alongside them in the coming months.”   

The Democratic chairs are as follows, listed alphabetically by committee:

  • Aging & Youth: Maria Collett 
  • Agriculture & Rural Affairs: Judy Schwank 
  • Appropriations: Vincent Hughes  
  • Banking & Insurance: Sharif Street 
  • Communications & Technology: Jimmy Dillon 
  • Community, Economic, & Recreational Development: Anthony H. Williams
  • Consumer Protection & Professional Licensure: Lisa Boscola
  • Education: Lindsey Williams  
  • Environmental Resources & Energy: Carolyn Comitta 
  • Finance: Nick Miller 
  • Games & Fisheries: Jim Brewster  
  • Health & Human Services: Art Haywood 
  • Intergovernmental Operations: Tina Tartgalione 
  • Judiciary: Steve Santarsiero 
  • Labor & Industry: John Kane 
  • Law & Justice: Jim Brewster 
  • Local Government: Tim Kearney 
  • Rules & Executive Nominations: Jay Costa 
  • State Government: Amanda Cappelletti 
  • Transportation: Marty Flynn 
  • Urban Affairs & Housing: Nikil Saval 
  • Veteran’s Affairs & Emergency Preparedness: Katie Muth

For the complete list of all members’ committee assignments, visit PASenate.com/Committees.

