PA Senate Democrats Announce Committee Chairs for 2023-24 Legislative Session

Harrisburg, PA − January 6, 2023 − Today, State Senator Jay Costa (D-Allegheny) is proud to announce the Democratic chairs of the Senate’s standing committees for the 2023-24 legislative session.

“As the leader of the Senate Democratic Caucus, it’s a great privilege to put forward these great leaders to serve the people of Pennsylvania,” said Senator Jay Costa. “I fully entrust our members to lead with integrity as they work to deliver for everyone who calls this Commonwealth home. I look forward to working alongside them in the coming months.”

The Democratic chairs are as follows, listed alphabetically by committee:

Aging & Youth: Maria Collett

Maria Collett Agriculture & Rural Affairs: Judy Schwank

Judy Schwank Appropriations: Vincent Hughes

Vincent Hughes Banking & Insurance: Sharif Street

Sharif Street Communications & Technology: Jimmy Dillon

Jimmy Dillon Community, Economic, & Recreational Development: Anthony H. Williams

Anthony H. Williams Consumer Protection & Professional Licensure: Lisa Boscola

Lisa Boscola Education: Lindsey Williams

Lindsey Williams Environmental Resources & Energy: Carolyn Comitta

Carolyn Comitta Finance: Nick Miller

Nick Miller Games & Fisheries: Jim Brewster

Jim Brewster Health & Human Services: Art Haywood

Art Haywood Intergovernmental Operations: Tina Tartgalione

Tina Tartgalione Judiciary: Steve Santarsiero

Steve Santarsiero Labor & Industry: John Kane

John Kane Law & Justice: Jim Brewster

Jim Brewster Local Government: Tim Kearney

Tim Kearney Rules & Executive Nominations: Jay Costa

Jay Costa State Government: Amanda Cappelletti

Amanda Cappelletti Transportation: Marty Flynn

Marty Flynn Urban Affairs & Housing: Nikil Saval

Nikil Saval Veteran’s Affairs & Emergency Preparedness: Katie Muth

For the complete list of all members’ committee assignments, visit PASenate.com/Committees.

###