Mediaplanet and Operation Sight Are Bringing Awareness to Accessibility and Vision Care

U.S. based charitable cataract surgery program, Operation Sight, connects under- and uninsured who cannot afford to pay for cataract surgery to a nationwide network of volunteer surgeons.

FAIRFAX Va. (PRWEB) January 06, 2023

As of 2018, more than 32 million Americans are experiencing vision loss, and more than 24 million people over the age of 40 have cataracts specifically. The good news is cataract surgery is a safe and effective treatment; the bad news is it can cost as much as $6,000 per eye for those without insurance.

Operation Sight is a U.S.-based charitable cataract surgery program launched in 2014 by The American Society of Cataract and Refraction Surgery (ASCRS). The program connects under- and uninsured people who cannot afford to pay for cataract surgery to a nationwide network of volunteer surgeons. Operation Sight depends on support from donors to continue funding these costly but important surgeries, and the annual Gift of Sight fundraising campaign is a chance to change someone's life. To donate, click here.

The print component of "Vision Care" is distributed within today's edition of USA Today in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Baltimore, North and Central Florida, Detroit, Cincinnati, Nashville, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Boston markets, with a circulation of approximately 150,000 copies and an estimated readership of 450,000. The digital component is distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: https://www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/vision-care/

About ASCRS Foundation:

Operation Sight, the ASCRS Foundation's U.S.-based charitable cataract surgery program, was launched in 2014 to serve financially vulnerable, uninsured Americans who cannot afford or access care. These members of our own communities often rely on others to complete daily tasks, and if left untreated, risk debilitating vision loss. To date, Operation Sight has delivered more than 7,500 surgeries through a nationwide network of volunteer surgeons committed to caring for those who could not otherwise afford life-changing surgery.

About Mediaplanet

Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.

Press Contact:

Megan Odell

modell@ascrs.org

(703) 788-5781

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/mediaplanet_and_operation_sight_are_bringing_awareness_to_accessibility_and_vision_care/prweb19102204.htm