Concepta Technologies Has Published New Open-source Projects On Github

We’re kicking our commitment to open-source into high gear. With 4 innovative open-source projects published on our GitHub

We’ve always believed that open-source brings efficiency to the validation and development of innovative new technologies. With these 4 projects, we want to do our part to contribute to this growth”
— Leo Farias, CEO

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the company’s continuing efforts to support transformative open-source development, Concepta Technologies recently published 4 projects to GitHub: a scalable enterprise development platform (Rockets), a design system API for Flutter (Mix), a Flutter Version Management tool (FVM), and a desktop interface that supports a more rewarding Flutter development experience (Sidekick). In addition to making development easier, these projects signify Concepta’s commitment to growing the open-source community.

Concepta’s open source projects are built primarily with Flutter, which the organization views as an important tool for achieving the unified, multi-platform future they envision. “Flutter has already opened the door to remarkable new possibilities with mobile and web development,” said Leo. “Now the technology has tests running on Toyota, Nest Hub, Apple TV, Samsung, and even Apple Watch. We want to contribute to this amazing potential by sharing our open-source code with the community.”
For more information on Rockets, Mix, FVM, and Sidekick, check out Concepta’s open-source web page or GitHub direct link.

About Concepta
Concepta Technologies is an award-winning open-source software and app development company based in Orlando, Florida. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies and a world-class development team, Concepta helps clients design, develop, and launch custom applications that accelerate growth. You can learn more about Concepta and its commitment to open-source advocacy and transformative growth here.

Want to learn more about our flutter-based projects? Connect with Concepta today.

