Conduct Board Releases January Disciplinary Hearings

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced four January disciplinary hearings involving three attorneys and a former judge.

All hearings begin at 10 a.m., take place before a three-member panel of the board, and are open to the public.

Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

January 10

Disciplinary Counsel v. Hugh Peter McCloskey, Jr.

Case No. 2022-038

Respondent’s counsel: George D. Jonson and Lisa M. Zaring, Cincinnati

Hearing location: Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

January 11

Disciplinary Counsel v. Theodore Ferris Scribner

Case No. 2022-033

Respondent’s counsel: Peter T. Cahoon, Canton

Hearing location: Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

January 20

Columbus Bar Association v. Douglas Whitney Bulson, Jr.

Case No. 2022-032

Respondent’s counsel: None

Hearing location: Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

January 31

Disciplinary Counsel v. Tracie M. Hunter

Case No. 2022-037

Respondent’s counsel: Henry L. Sirkin, Cincinnati

Hearing location: Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus