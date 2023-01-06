Submit Release
Conduct Board Releases January Disciplinary Hearings

The Board of Professional Conduct will hear four cases this month.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced four January disciplinary hearings involving three attorneys and a former judge.

All hearings begin at 10 a.m., take place before a three-member panel of the board, and are open to the public.

Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

January 10
Disciplinary Counsel v. Hugh Peter McCloskey, Jr.
Case No. 2022-038
Respondent’s counsel: George D. Jonson and Lisa M. Zaring, Cincinnati
Hearing location: Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

January 11
Disciplinary Counsel v. Theodore Ferris Scribner
Case No. 2022-033
Respondent’s counsel: Peter T. Cahoon, Canton
Hearing location: Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

January 20
Columbus Bar Association v. Douglas Whitney Bulson, Jr.
Case No. 2022-032
Respondent’s counsel: None
Hearing location: Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

January 31
Disciplinary Counsel v. Tracie M. Hunter
Case No. 2022-037
Respondent’s counsel: Henry L. Sirkin, Cincinnati
Hearing location: Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

