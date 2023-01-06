RENOVATED RANCH HOME OFFERS SUSTAINABLE LIVING
This 1951 Texas ranch style home has been thoughtfully renovated by an accomplished artist and permaculture designer/teacher.
If a spring-fed river, the world’s best water ride, and the oldest Texas dance hall could talk, they would say “y’all come on down for some fun.”NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Todays homebuyers want safety and security included with all the comforts of home, and this, Old Comal Town sanctuary, sets its sights on just that – redundant systems for water, food and power. 2444 Gruene Rd. offers homesteading and permaculture fundamentals in addition to being in the heart of a vibrant and charming community with all the modern conveniences!
— Texas Travel Awards
Located in one of the top ten markets to watch in 2023 (https://www.nar.realtor/newsroom/nar-forecasts-4-78-million-existing-home-sales-stable-prices-in-2023), this extraordinary 1951 Texas ranch-style home in the heart of New Braunfels has undergone a remarkable renovation by an accomplished artist and permaculture designer/teacher. The property features thoughtful use of repurposed wood from the spalted pecan harvested and milled on property to the 1850's cedar posts reused for the wrap around porches, spectacular tile work, sacred geometric patterns, and local Guadalupe rolled river rock features, making it a resilient, healthy and productive place to grow food, family, and community.
In addition to its aesthetic appeal, this home offers a range of sustainable living opportunities. It features a 7K solar power plant and two electric vehical chargers, lifetime stainless steel, redundant, rainwater collection system, abundant and productive organic gardens (from decades of soil cultivation) and a chicken coop made of repurposed materials ready for chicks. This home has live edge woodwork, harvested on site, in all three bathrooms plus two, new construction (with repurposed materials), whimsical tool sheds that are as functional as they are charming. Outside, you have a half-acre paradise of native and established plants, trees and shrubs, sacred geometric garden beds, covered RV hook up, material storage yard and amazing healthy “living” soil - ample opportunities to substantially increase the resiliency, safety and wellbeing of your family and friends, very literally "living the dream".
The home has been designed with renewable, regenerative, and redundant systems in mind, including a top-notch water management system and 6000-gallon rainwater tanks both as a drought reserve and to supply the gardens with chemical free water. With 5 showers total – 3 indoor and 2 outdoor – and 10 years of permaculture practices building biodiversity, a wicking pond, and a raised bed Hügelkultur system, this homestead is truly one of a kind. Located in an exceptionally safe and secure neighborhood in New Braunfels and the surrounding San Antonio area, this property is a must-see for central Texas buyers.
Visit 2444gruene.com for 3D tour, high-res photos and local information.
