State Releases December 2022 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for December 2022 declined 9.3 percent compared to those for December 2021, from $1.19 billion last year to $1.08 billion this year. The growth rate shown for total Sales and Use Tax is artificially low as the collections amount last December was artificially high due to a distribution error.

Net general revenue collections for 2023 fiscal year-to-date increased 9.5 percent compared to December 2021, from $5.70 billion last year to $6.24 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Increased 13.1 percent for the year, from $3.84 billion last year to $4.34 billion this year.

Increased 10.8 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Decreased 6.5 percent for the year, from $1.60 billion last year to $1.50 billion this year.

Decreased 44.1 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Increased 20.1 percent for the year, from $402.9 million last year to $483.9 million this year.

Increased 16.3 percent for the month.

All other collections

Increased 31.7 percent for the year, from $256.9 million last year to $338.2 million this year.

Increased 4.9 percent for the month.

Refunds

Increased 4.8 percent for the year, from $400.5 million last year to $419.9 million this year.

Increased 46.9 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.