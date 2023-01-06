Submit Release
MDC invites public to Jan. 14 reloading clinic at Andy Dalton Range

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Reloading ammunition can be an enjoyable hobby and it’s a way for hunters and sport shooters to customize ammunition and get good shells.

People can learn more about this popular pastime at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free program “Reloading Basics: Metallic and Shotshell” on Jan. 14 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. At this workshop, Dalton Range Manager Mike Brooks will cover the basics of reloading rifle, pistol and shotgun shell ammunition. People can register for this program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/189447

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

